TalkPool AG: Announcement from Annual General Meeting

Communiqué from AGM on 11th of June 2026: TalkPool AG (CHE-109.047.379) held its ordinary annual shareholder's meeting on Thursday the 11th of June 2026 from 10:00 until 10:58 o'clock Central European Time

The Chairman of the Board, Magnus Sparrholm, opened the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Talkpool AG and welcomed the persons attending physically and remotely;

Board Members Erik Strömstedt and Magnus Sparrholm attend personally present. Board Member Mats Palving attended remotely. Board candidate Johan Lindqvist is personally attending the meeting.

Sarah Rocco counted votes and took notes with the support from finance executive Erika Loretz.

Notary Dr. Marco Ettisberger and Proxy Joseph Gabrieli attended personally.

Auditor Tu'uyen Maria Lang and Werner Pfäffli from Balmer-Etienne AG attended the meeting remotely.

Shareholders attended remotely through a videolink.

The Chairman concludes that this annual shareholder meeting is fully functional and compliant with regulations. The following is noted:

invitations have been sent out 20 days prior to this meeting in compliance with stock exchange regulations as well as Swiss regulations. Out of a total 7'655'579 issued shares, 2'324'432 shares (30.4%) are represented in this AGM The audit spans consolidated reports for the Group as well as statutory reports for the parent company. Shareholders that aren't personally registered as owners in the share registers need to show proof of ownership to vote in the AGM. The AGM was initially planned for an earlier date, but it was delayed due to Swiss regulations regarding approval of a share issue.

Before starting with the agenda, the Chief Executive Director made a presentation of Talkpool's development in 2025. After presenting the main events, Erik Strömstedt showed a market update, financial performance and Vision 2030 including financial targets. A short review of the 2025 annual consolidated results:

EUR 17.8 million in revenues , 12.5% more than EUR 15.8 million in the previous year.

, 12.5% more than EUR 15.8 million in the previous year. EUR 1.83 million EBITDA , compared to EUR 1.70 million in 2024

, compared to EUR 1.70 million in 2024 Net Profit of EUR 862 thousand, compared to EUR 605 thousand in 2024

The Board of Directors confirms that the material uncertainty related to going concern no longer exists. The accounting standard (Code of Obligations in Switzerland) has remained unchanged since Talkpool's IPO in 2016.

The auditor Balmer-Etienne AG, represented by Tu'uyen Maria Lang and Werner Pfäffli, presented its findings. The audit reports are part of the annual report. The Annual Accounts and the Remuneration Report for 2025 were approved unanimously.

After appropriation of the annual profit in the parent company, the total loss carried-forward amounts to CHF 8'988'354, a decrease from CHF 10'539'672 in 2024.

All Board members were discharged from liability for the past fiscal year.

The existing board with Mats Palving as Non-Executive Director, Erik Strömstedt as Executive Director and Magnus Sparrholm as Executive Director was re-elected. Magnus Sparrholm was re-elected Chairman of the Board. Johan Lindqvist was elected as new member of the board. Erik Strömstedt and Magnus Sparrholm were re-elected as responsible for formulating remuneration guidelines for senior executives in accordance with the Board's proposal.

Balmer-Etienne AG was re-elected as auditor.

Re-election of independent proxy Josef Gabrieli as Representative for shareholders

Approval of Remuneration report as per Swiss regulations, with same levels as last year: Approving 2025 remuneration report (as audited) Unchanged max CHF 30'000 to Board of Directors until next AGM Unchanged max CHF 500'000 fixed remuneration for Executive Management (Erika Loretz, Erik Strömstedt & Magnus Sparrholm) until next AGM CHF 16 748 variable remuneration / bonus was paid to the executive management in year 2025

Article of Association amendment: Capital Band increase by max 4'577'621 shares until 2031

The concept for a new Advisory Board with focus on sales and business development was presented

No miscellaneous topic was brought. The AGM ended on time with positive comments from attendants as the company shifts its focus from financial discipline towards growth. This is a simplified summary published after the AGM. Complete Minutes of Meeting will be published on Talkpool's homepage www.talkpool.com

magnus.sparrholm@talkpool.com +41 81 250 20 20

Talkpool is a leading telecommunications network services provider operating globally with extensive experience in network planning, fibre deployment, and innovative technology-enabled value-added services. Listed on Nasdaq First North (TALK) and Deutsche Börse (TLKP), the Company serves major telecommunications operators and enterprises across multiple continents.

Certified Advisor: G&W Fondkommission

For more information www.talkpool.com