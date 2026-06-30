TalkPool AG: Talkpool Closes Acquisition of Netcom Global Partners

All closing conditions have been met, so Netcom's expert international team is integrated into Talkpool's global operations. Netcom's management consultants will strenghten Talkpool's ability to assist clients with transformative solutions that resolve strategic and operational challenges.

Talkpool AG ("Talkpool") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its acquisition of 100% of the shares in Netcom Global Partners Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) and its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Netcom Global Partners Europe AB (together, "Netcom"). This final closing follows the initial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 7 April 2026 and the subsequent Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) executed on 31 May 2026.

Key Transaction Highlights

Full Ownership: Talkpool has acquired 100% of Netcom from its 11 previous owners.

Talkpool has acquired 100% of Netcom from its 11 previous owners. Financial Structure: The total transaction value is EUR 1,100,000, structured as an initial EUR 300,000 closing payment and up to EUR 800,000 in performance-linked earn-outs spanning 2027-2030.

The total transaction value is EUR 1,100,000, structured as an initial EUR 300,000 closing payment and up to EUR 800,000 in performance-linked earn-outs spanning 2027-2030. Immediate Contributions: Netcom is expected to contribute over EUR 1 million in revenue and a ~20% EBITDA margin within the first 12 months.

Netcom is expected to contribute over EUR 1 million in revenue and a ~20% EBITDA margin within the first 12 months. Strategic Growth: Netcom's network of up to 25 management consultants will continue serving existing client base while opening new cross-selling opportunities for Talkpool's technical telecommunications solutions across Europe and Asia.

CEO Commentary

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Netcom into the Talkpool family," said Erik Strömstedt, CEO of Talkpool. "Combining Netcom's deep network consulting expertise with our technology solutions capabilities creates immediate cross-selling value and gives us a stronger foothold in markets where we see significant growth potential. This closing marks a major step forward in our international market expansion and a strong proof point for our Vision 2030 strategy."



Magnus Jerkfelt, Netcom Founding Partner said that "Netcom Global Partners welcomes the merger with Talkpool and views the transaction as a strong strategic opportunity to combine complementary capabilities. NGP looks forward to working with Talkpool to realise the full potential of the combined organisation."

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Jerkfelt, Founding Partner

Mobile: +46 72 251 5254

Email: magnus.jerkfelt@netcomglobalpartners.com

Web: www.netcomglobalpartners.com

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Magnus Sparrholm, Chairman

Tel: +41 81 250 2020

Email: magnus@talkpool.com

Web: talkpool.com

Talkpool is a leading telecommunications network services provider operating globally with extensive experience in network planning, fibre deployment, and innovative technology-enabled value-added services. Listed on Nasdaq First North (TALK) and Deutsche Börse (TLKP), the Company serves major telecommunications operators and enterprises across multiple continents. Certified Advisor: G&W Fondkommission

For more information www.talkpool.com