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WKN: A40SQ7 | ISIN: CA0307361026 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZV
Frankfurt
11.06.26 | 15:39
0,100 Euro
+7,53 % +0,007
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERITRUST FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERITRUST FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1100,11523:00
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 22:02 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.: AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSXV, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

For further information, please visit the AmeriTrust website or contact:

Shibu Abraham
Chief Financial Officer and Director
E: info@ameritrust.com
P: 1-800-600-6872

SOURCE: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/ameritrust-announces-it-is-unaware-of-any-material-change-1176265

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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