At Microsoft's Innovation Hub in Amsterdam, immersive technology is used to enable co-creation rather than one-way presentations. In the company's Immersive Suite, customers, data experts, and technology specialists come together in a shared environment to address complex challenges more effectively.

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As business and technology environments grow more complex, establishing shared understanding across disciplines has become critical. The Immersive Suite is designed for active collaboration, where visual narratives, data, and technical content are explored interactively. This allows participants to test scenarios, align perspectives, and move more efficiently from discussion to decision.

"We deliberately work with familiar tools like PowerPoint. That allows us to focus on storytelling and interaction rather than explaining technology, making collaboration more natural and effective," says Joris Haverkort, Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft Netherlands.

A key principle is simplicity at scale. Instead of relying on specialized tools, users build content using applications they already use. Cyviz' platform enables this content to be deployed and experienced seamlessly in an immersive environment, ensuring consistency and reliability across sessions and locations.

"Instead of presenting to customers, we use the Immersive Suite to work together with them, exploring ideas, data, and scenarios in a more interactive way," Haverkort adds.

Microsoft describes a clear shift from traditional presentations to co-creative working sessions. By allowing participants to interact with content in real time, immersive environments make complex challenges easier to understand and solve collaboratively.

The Immersive Suite in Amsterdam is part of Microsoft's broader initiative in the Netherlands, helping organizations explore how technology can be applied to real business challenges across industries such as energy, manufacturing, finance, and the public sector.

The solution is delivered by Norwegian technology company Cyviz, which specializes in standardized platforms for high-impact collaboration and decision-support environments.

"Microsoft's approach shows that immersive environments don't need to be complex to be powerful," says John van Laerhoven, Regional Sales Director at Cyviz. "Our role is to provide a platform that enables advanced collaboration around familiar tools, reliably and at scale."

Facts

Installed at Microsoft's Innovation Hub in Amsterdam, hosting hundreds of client engagements annually

Delivered using Cyviz' standardized immersive collaboration platform

Enables immersive storytelling with tools such as PowerPoint

Used for co-creation, customer collaboration, and decision support

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Contacts:

Meylin S. Loo, Head of Communications PR

Meylin.Loo@cyviz.com