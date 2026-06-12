Duni Group: Warehouse relocation to new external logistics center impacts deliveries and Q2 results

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group today announces that its operating income for the second quarter of 2026 is expected to fall below market expectations. This is primarily due to significant logistics disruptions related to the warehouse relocation to new logistics center in Meppen, Germany, which have negatively impacted both sales and costs.

The challenges are primarily attributable to the company's external logistics partner not delivering in line with our customers' expectations. This has resulted in delays, increased costs, and reduced delivery precision to customers during the quarter.

The total negative impact on operating income is estimated at approximately SEK 50-70 million for the second quarter.

Duni Group has intensified its efforts to stabilize the situation and has implemented a number of measures to address the remaining backlog before the end of the quarter. The focus is now on restoring stable delivery capacity as quickly as possible and rebuilding trust with the company's customers.

"We take this situation very seriously and are working intensively to address the operational challenges. Our absolute focus is to stabilize operations and ensure that we meet our customers' expectations," says Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO, Duni Group.

Duni Group will publish its full report for the second quarter on July 14, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO, +46 768 74 03 87, robert.dackeskog@duni.com

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com

Duni AB (publ)

Box 237

201 22 Malmö, Sweden

Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00

www.dunigroup.se

Registration no. 556536-7488

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/4362072/4148451.pdf Warehouse relocation to new external logistics center impacts deliveries and Q2 results

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