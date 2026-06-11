Xbrane Biopharma AB: Xbrane Biopharma AB and JOINN Biologics US Inc. Enter Strategic Partnership to Develop Xdarzane - Xbrane's Biosimilar Candidate to Darzalex (Daratumumab)

Solna, Sweden and Richmond, CA, US - Xbrane Biopharma AB ("Xbrane"), a Sweden-based biotechnology company focused on the development of biosimilars, and JOINN Biologics US Inc. ("JOINN"), a US-based leading biologics development and manufacturing organization, today announced that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership featuring customized development services for Xdarzane, Xbrane's biosimilar candidate referencing Darzalex® (daratumumab).

Under the terms of the agreement, JOINN will provide customized process development based on Xbrane 's current Xdarzane development program. JOINN will be responsible for further pilot-scale process development, to demonstrate analytical similarity to the originator product and deliver a commercially viable process yield. Xbrane will lead global out-licensing activities to commercial partners after which subsequent development steps will be taken by Xbrane and JOINN, including additional development, scale-up, clinical development, regulatory filing and commercial manufacturing. The structure enables Xbrane to advance the Xdarzane program without additional direct development investments from Xbrane at this stage.

The collaboration leverages the complementary strengths of both parties: Xbrane's extensive expertise in biosimilar development, regulatory execution and commercialization partnerships, and JOINN's integrated biologics development and manufacturing service capabilities.

Martin Åmark, CEO of Xbrane Biopharma, commented:

"This collaboration with JOINN represents an important strategic step for Xbrane as we continue to expand our biosimilar pipeline targeting large global biologics markets. Daratumumab is a highly important oncology biologic with significant future biosimilar potential, and we believe the combination of JOINN's strong CMC and manufacturing capabilities together with Xbrane's regulatory and partnering expertise creates a highly competitive platform for global development and commercialization."

Tao He, Co-founder and General Manager of JOINN Biologics US Inc., added:

"We are very pleased to enter this partnership with Xbrane. By combining JOINN's biologics process development and manufacturing capabilities with Xbrane's biosimilar development experience and global partnering network, we believe this collaboration has the potential to create a high-quality and globally competitive biosimilar product for patients worldwide."

Jonas Mortensen, CEO of BioBridge Solutions, which facilitated the partnership between the parties, stated:

"We are proud to have supported the formation of this strategic collaboration between Xbrane and JOINN. The partnership brings together highly complementary capabilities across development, manufacturing, regulatory execution and commercialization, creating a strong foundation for the successful development of a daratumumab biosimilar program."

About Xdarzane

Xdarzane is a biosimilar candidate to Darzalex used in treatment of multiple myeloma. Darzalex generated net-sales of approx. USD 14 billion in 2025 with expected loss of exclusivity in May 2029 in US and 2031 in Europe. Xdarzane is based on Xbrane's patented platform technology for high-yield protein expression

Contacts

Xbrane Biopharma, CEO - Martin.amark@xbrane.com

JOINN Biologics, General Manager -Tao.He@joinnbio.com

BioBridge Solutions, CEO - Jonas.Mortensen@biobridgesolutions.com

About Us

About Xbrane Biopharma

Xbrane Biopharma AB is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of biosimilars. The company utilizes its proprietary technology platform and expertise in biologics development to develop cost-efficient biosimilars addressing global market demand. The lead candidate Ximluci® is granted market authorization approval in Europe and was launched during 2023. Xbrane is headquartered in Solna, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker XBRANE. www.xbrane.com

About JOINN Biologics

JOINN Biologics is a global biologics CDMO providing customized, integrated services across cell line development, process development, analytical development, scale-up and GMP manufacturing of ADC, mAbs, bispecific antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines. The company offers significant manufacturing capacity with facilities in the United States and China, including 15 × 2,000 L single-use bioreactors at its Beijing facility and a KUBio modular manufacturing suite at its Guangzhou site. Together with its technical expertise, global footprint, and flexible service model, JOINN Biologics is well positioned as a preferred partner for biologics development and manufacturing. www.joinnbio.com

About BioBridge Solutions

BioBridge Solutions is an international life science advisory and business development firm focused on facilitating strategic partnerships, CDMO activities, licensing transactions and corporate collaborations within the biopharmaceutical industry. The company supports biotech and pharmaceutical companies globally across biosimilars, specialty pharma and innovative therapeutics. www.biobridgesolutions.com

This information is information that Xbrane Biopharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-11 20:00 CEST.