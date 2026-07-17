Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von einer Mine zu drei: Wie Goldgroup die Geschichte still und leise verändert hat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41PJJ | ISIN: SE0026598583 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XB0
Stuttgart
17.07.26 | 08:32
0,912 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9261,01510:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 08:30 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xbrane Biopharma AB: Xbrane Biopharma releases Interim Report for January-June 2026

Xbrane Biopharma AB's (publ.) ("Xbrane") Interim Report for January-June 2026, is as of today, available on the Company's website, www.xbrane.com.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
SECOND QUARTER 2026*
• Revenue amounted to SEK 46.8 m (39.9).
• Other operating income amounted to SEK 6.2 m (3,1).
• EBITDA amounted to SEK -6.3 m (-3.6).
• R&D costs amounted to SEK -10.1 m (-26.3), corresponding to 57 percent (52) of total operating costs.
• The loss for the period was SEK 11.4 m (+169.6).
• Earnings per share was SEK -0.55 (0.11).
• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 49.5 m (5.9).

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
FIRST HALF-YEAR 2026*
• Revenue amounted to SEK 64.1 m (133.1).
• Other operating income amounted to SEK 7.9 m (11.9).
• EBITDA amounted to SEK -14.0 m (29,0).
• R&D costs amounted to SEK -20.1 m (-49.2), corresponding to 55 percent (58) of total oper ating costs.
• The loss for the period was SEK 24.5 m (177.8).
• Earnings per share was SEK -1.19 (0.12).
• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 49.5 m (5.9).
*Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING
THE SECOND QUARTER 2026**
• In April the company announced it had resub mitted an application for approval (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its biosimilar candidate to Lucentis® (ranibizumab).
• In May, the company announced that it had revised its agreement with its partner Intas, whereby they will take over the financing of certain CMC-related development activities. The agreement means that all costs financed by Intas, including an accumulated mark-up of 18 percent per year, will be deducted from future profit sharing. Intas was also given the option to choose, instead of profit sharing, to pay a lump sum equivalent to 40 months of forecasted profit sharing. Otherwise, Xbrane's and Intas' respective liability responsibilities remain in accordance with the original license agreement.
• In June, the company announced that the FDA had informed it that it had set October 29, 2026, as the Biosimilar User Fee Act (BsUFA) date for the company's BLA for its biosimilar candidate to Lucentis® (ranibizumab).
• In June, the company announced that it had signed a strategic partnership agreement with JOINN Biologics US Inc. regarding the development of the biosimilar candidate XdarzaneTM (daratumumab), which enables continued program development without further direct development investments from Xbrane at this stage.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER**
• No significant events occurred after the end of the quarter.

Web cast
If you wish to participate via audiocast please use the link below. Via the audiocast you are able to ask written questions.
Q2 rapport 2026

Teleconference
If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
Call access

Contacts

Martin Åmark, CEO
E: martin.amark@xbrane.com

Jane Benyamin, CFO/IR
E: jane.benyamin@xbrane.com

About Us

Xbrane Biopharma AB develops biological drugs based on a patented platform technology that provides significantly lower production costs compared to competing systems. Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 23 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference product. The lead candidate Ximluci® is granted market authorization approval in Europe and was launched during 2023. Xbrane's head office is in Solna, just outside Stockholm. Xbrane is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker XBRANE. For more information, visit www.xbrane.com

This information is information that Xbrane Biopharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.