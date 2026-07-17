Xbrane Biopharma AB: Xbrane Biopharma releases Interim Report for January-June 2026

Xbrane Biopharma AB's (publ.) ("Xbrane") Interim Report for January-June 2026, is as of today, available on the Company's website, www.xbrane.com.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

SECOND QUARTER 2026*

• Revenue amounted to SEK 46.8 m (39.9).

• Other operating income amounted to SEK 6.2 m (3,1).

• EBITDA amounted to SEK -6.3 m (-3.6).

• R&D costs amounted to SEK -10.1 m (-26.3), corresponding to 57 percent (52) of total operating costs.

• The loss for the period was SEK 11.4 m (+169.6).

• Earnings per share was SEK -0.55 (0.11).

• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 49.5 m (5.9).

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

FIRST HALF-YEAR 2026*

• Revenue amounted to SEK 64.1 m (133.1).

• Other operating income amounted to SEK 7.9 m (11.9).

• EBITDA amounted to SEK -14.0 m (29,0).

• R&D costs amounted to SEK -20.1 m (-49.2), corresponding to 55 percent (58) of total oper ating costs.

• The loss for the period was SEK 24.5 m (177.8).

• Earnings per share was SEK -1.19 (0.12).

• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 49.5 m (5.9).

*Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING

THE SECOND QUARTER 2026**

• In April the company announced it had resub mitted an application for approval (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its biosimilar candidate to Lucentis® (ranibizumab).

• In May, the company announced that it had revised its agreement with its partner Intas, whereby they will take over the financing of certain CMC-related development activities. The agreement means that all costs financed by Intas, including an accumulated mark-up of 18 percent per year, will be deducted from future profit sharing. Intas was also given the option to choose, instead of profit sharing, to pay a lump sum equivalent to 40 months of forecasted profit sharing. Otherwise, Xbrane's and Intas' respective liability responsibilities remain in accordance with the original license agreement.

• In June, the company announced that the FDA had informed it that it had set October 29, 2026, as the Biosimilar User Fee Act (BsUFA) date for the company's BLA for its biosimilar candidate to Lucentis® (ranibizumab).

• In June, the company announced that it had signed a strategic partnership agreement with JOINN Biologics US Inc. regarding the development of the biosimilar candidate XdarzaneTM (daratumumab), which enables continued program development without further direct development investments from Xbrane at this stage.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER**

• No significant events occurred after the end of the quarter.

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Q2 rapport 2026

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Contacts

Martin Åmark, CEO

E: martin.amark@xbrane.com

Jane Benyamin, CFO/IR

E: jane.benyamin@xbrane.com

About Us

Xbrane Biopharma AB develops biological drugs based on a patented platform technology that provides significantly lower production costs compared to competing systems. Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 23 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference product. The lead candidate Ximluci® is granted market authorization approval in Europe and was launched during 2023. Xbrane's head office is in Solna, just outside Stockholm. Xbrane is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker XBRANE. For more information, visit www.xbrane.com

This information is information that Xbrane Biopharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 08:30 CEST.