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WKN: 913612 | ISIN: CA2499061083 | Ticker-Symbol: DC2
Tradegate
12.06.26 | 07:50
64,05 Euro
+0,71 % +0,45
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,2064,0010:50
63,2064,0010:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2026 23:06 Uhr
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The Descartes Systems Group Inc: Descartes Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG). announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 11, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Meeting Results

The following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2026, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the Meeting:

General
The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 74,355,358 which represented 86.53% of the common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting, being April 27, 2026.

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 9 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:

Director NomineeNumber of Votes FORPercentage of Votes FORNumber of Votes AGAINSTPercentage of Votes AGAINST
Deepak Chopra72,024,93498.91%790,8821.09%
Eric Demirian68,897,18494.62%3,918,6335.38%
Dennis Maple70,831,01897.27%1,984,7982.73%
Jane Mowat72,631,09999.75%184,7180.25%
Chris Muntwyler71,769,77698.56%1,046,0411.44%
Jane O'Hagan 71,265,85597.87%1,549,9622.13%
Edward Ryan72,403,03499.43%412,7830.57%
John Walker69,848,25995.92%2,967,5584.08%
Laura Wilkin72,541,21499.62%274,6030.38%

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.

Number of Votes FORPercentage of Votes FORNumber of Votes WITHHELDPercentage of Votes WITHHELD
73,717,09499.14%638,2640.86%

Amendment of Shareholder Rights Plan

On a vote by ballot, the resolution proposed by management of the Corporation to make certain amendments to the Corporation's Shareholder Rights Plan was approved:

Number of Votes FORPercentage of Votes FORNumber of Votes AGAINSTPercentage of Total Votes AGAINST
70,718,31397.12%2,097,5042.88%

Say-On-Pay

On a vote by ballot, the "Say-On-Pay" resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.

Number of Votes FORPercentage of Votes FORNumber of Votes AGAINSTPercentage of Total Votes AGAINST
68,974,85094.73%3,840,9665.27%

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Descartes Investor Contact:
Laurie McCauley (519) 746-2969
investor@descartes.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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