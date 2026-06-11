The Descartes Systems Group Inc: Descartes Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG). announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 11, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Meeting Results

The following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2026, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the Meeting:

General

The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 74,355,358 which represented 86.53% of the common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting, being April 27, 2026.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 9 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:

Director Nominee Number of Votes FOR Percentage of Votes FOR Number of Votes AGAINST Percentage of Votes AGAINST Deepak Chopra 72,024,934 98.91% 790,882 1.09% Eric Demirian 68,897,184 94.62% 3,918,633 5.38% Dennis Maple 70,831,018 97.27% 1,984,798 2.73% Jane Mowat 72,631,099 99.75% 184,718 0.25% Chris Muntwyler 71,769,776 98.56% 1,046,041 1.44% Jane O'Hagan 71,265,855 97.87% 1,549,962 2.13% Edward Ryan 72,403,034 99.43% 412,783 0.57% John Walker 69,848,259 95.92% 2,967,558 4.08% Laura Wilkin 72,541,214 99.62% 274,603 0.38%

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.

Number of Votes FOR Percentage of Votes FOR Number of Votes WITHHELD Percentage of Votes WITHHELD 73,717,094 99.14% 638,264 0.86%

Amendment of Shareholder Rights Plan

On a vote by ballot, the resolution proposed by management of the Corporation to make certain amendments to the Corporation's Shareholder Rights Plan was approved:

Number of Votes FOR Percentage of Votes FOR Number of Votes AGAINST Percentage of Total Votes AGAINST 70,718,313 97.12% 2,097,504 2.88%

Say-On-Pay

On a vote by ballot, the "Say-On-Pay" resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.

Number of Votes FOR Percentage of Votes FOR Number of Votes AGAINST Percentage of Total Votes AGAINST 68,974,850 94.73% 3,840,966 5.27%

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Descartes Investor Contact:

Laurie McCauley (519) 746-2969

investor@descartes.com