The Descartes Systems Group Inc: Descartes Introduces New AI-Powered Free Trade Intelligence (FTI) Solution to Help Reduce Trade Costs

LONDON and ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled Descartes Free Trade Intelligence (FTI) solution to help manufacturers, importers and exporters lower costs by making more informed sourcing and trade decisions. For organizations with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems that lack comprehensive global trade management (GTM) capabilities, the solution helps qualify appropriate goods for preferential tariff treatment faster, maximize duty savings opportunities, and reduce compliance risk.

"Free trade agreement eligibility can unlock significant duty savings, but qualification remains one of the most complex and resource-intensive areas of compliance. Many organizations continue to manage analysis using spreadsheets, disconnected systems and manual interpretation of regulations. This can create operational inefficiencies, risk and missed opportunities to leverage preferential trade programs," said Brian Hodgson, General Manager, Global Trade Intelligence at Descartes. "By combining AI-driven analysis and decision support, Descartes' new solution helps organizations understand how sourcing decisions, supplier changes and evolving trade agreements can impact qualification outcomes."

Leveraging Descartes' Global Logistics Network (GLN) and built on one of the industry's most comprehensive libraries of rules of origin covering more than 250 regimes globally, the Descartes FTI AI solution combines rules-of-origin analysis, regional value content (RVC) calculations, tariff shift logic, supplier declaration management and explainable recommendations in one auditable workflow. The platform uses AI to analyze bills of materials (BOM), tariff classifications, rules of origin and supplier declarations while retaining qualification logic for binding compliance decisions. The solution integrates with Descartes' Global Trade Intelligence suite and ERP environments, enabling organizations to embed AI-powered qualification into existing trade compliance workflows.

Descartes FTI AI provides manufacturers, importers and exporters with:

Faster duty/tariff savings decisions with AI-enabled analysis across multiple agreements that reduces manual review cycles

Stronger audit readiness for internal governance and customs inquiries with documented analysis of reasoning, calculations and tariff shift logic behind recommendations

Less manual supplier outreach and data collection with automatic requalification that tracks declarations, supplier responses and requalification triggers

More informed production and purchasing decisions with scenario modeling to proactively evaluate sourcing alternatives and optimize preferential duty opportunities

"Organizations are looking for practical AI solutions that deliver measurable business value for quickly changing supply chains," said Ken Wood, EVP, Product Management at Descartes. "By combining AI with trusted regulatory expertise and transparent decision-making, Descartes FTI AI helps customers accelerate complex qualification across multiple agreements, capture preferential duty savings more efficiently and improve compliance readiness."

Learn more about Descartes' Global Trade Intelligence solutions.

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' global trade intelligence solution offerings, including AI-enabled capabilities and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Forward-looking statements may also include statements regarding the anticipated capabilities, performance, adoption and benefits of Descartes' AI-enabled solutions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to customer adoption, data quality and availability, technological developments, and evolving regulatory requirements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed annual and interim management's discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes' profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.