Questor Technology Inc.: Questor Postpones Its Annual General Meeting and Announces Statement of Claim Filed by Former President and CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor" or the "Company") (TSX-V: QST) announces the postponement of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), originally scheduled for June 15, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. MDT. This decision has been made as a result of a delay in the Meeting materials being filed on SEDAR+ due to an inadvertent error by the third-party service provider engaged by Questor to conduct such filings, and concerns that some shareholders have not received the Meeting materials mailed to them.

The Meeting is also being postponed due to legal proceedings initiated on June 8, 2026 by the Company's former President and CEO, Audrey Mascarenhas, whose employment was terminated effective April 20, 2026. Ms. Mascarenhas has filed a statement of claim at the Court of King's Bench of Alberta against the Company, each independent director of the Company's board of directors and the Company's CFO for wrongful termination. The independent directors and Management dispute the allegations and intend to respond accordingly.

The Meeting will be rescheduled for a date as soon as reasonably practicable, and by no later than September 24, 2026, in accordance with applicable corporate and securities laws. The Company will issue and file a new notice of meeting, management information circular, and other proxy materials to its shareholders in compliance with the timing, delivery and other requirements under applicable laws, to ensure shareholders have sufficient time and information to make informed voting decisions at the rescheduled Meeting.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost-effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including methane, hydrogen sulfide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene) gases within waste gas streams at greater than 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification. This enables its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.

The Company also has proprietary heat-to-power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor's clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net-zero emission targets for minimal cost. The Company is also doing research and development on data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all the emission detection data available to demonstrate a clear picture of the site's emission profile.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QST". The address of the Company's corporate and registered office is 1920, 707 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 1H5.

QUESTOR TRADES ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL "QST"

Investor Relations Contact

Aly Sumar

Chief Financial Officer

Email: investor@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.