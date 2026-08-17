Questor Technology Inc.: Questor Engages Financial Advisor and Provides Progress Update on Strategy Refresh

Company releases investor presentation detailing shareholder value creation plan

Investor presentation and other information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, including information about Board nominees, is available at questortech.com/vote

Shareholders are urged to vote only their GOLD proxy, well in advance of the September 4, 2026 1 p.m. (MDT) proxy voting deadline

Shareholders who have questions or require assistance voting should contact Questor's proxy solicitation agent, Carson Proxy Advisors - North American Toll-Free Phone: 1-800-530-5189; Local and Text: 416-751-2066; Email: info@carsonproxy.com

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor" or the "Company") (TSX-V: QST) today provided an update regarding its strategy refresh and Phase III shareholder value creation plan. The Company also announced the engagement of Roth Canada, Inc, the CIRO licensed dealer in Canada of Roth Capital Partners LLC, ("Roth Capital") as financial advisor to the special committee comprised of independent directors of the Board (the "Special Committee"). Questor continues to move forward with purpose and discipline to deliver results for all shareholders ahead of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") scheduled for September 9, 2026.

Momentum Building Behind a Focused Path to Growth

Questor has made significant progress on its strategy refresh in connection with the management team transition, advancing a shareholder value creation plan to generate returns from its existing fleet and infrastructure through a sequenced, capital-disciplined approach to North American and international markets. The Company's independent review of Questor's Organic Rankine Cycle ("ORC") program is underway, with findings expected in Q3 2026.

Questor enters Phase III with a debt-free balance sheet, over $4 million in cash, four patents, more than 100 rental units already owned, and the only ISO 14034 third-party verified 99.99% combustion technology in the world. Based on the Company's strategy refresh progress and current assumptions, the independent directors of the Board and management team see a path to $10 million in revenue by 2027 and $15 million by 2029, driven by three recurring revenue streams.

"The asset was never the problem," said Mike Lindsay, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "Phase III is about converting what we already have into results. We are moving with discipline and focus to reactivate our core markets and put our fleet back to work."

The full details of the Company's strategy refresh and Phase III shareholder value creation plan are included in a new investor presentation, which is available at questortech.com/vote.

Roth Capital Engaged as Financial Advisor

In connection with its strategy refresh, Questor has retained Roth Capital as financial advisor to the Special Committee. Roth Capital will provide financial advisory services to the Company and the Special Committee as it evaluates potential paths to value maximization for shareholders. More information regarding Roth Capital is available at roth.com.

"Roth Capital is well positioned to provide an experienced and independent lens to our disciplined and rigorous strategy refresh," said Paul Huizinga, Chair of the Board. "The Special Committee has a clear mandate and is executing on it. We are evaluating all available options to unlock shareholder value, and ensuring every decision is made with the benefit of independent financial expertise."

Nomination Notice

As previously announced on August 11, 2026, the Company received an advance notice from Audrey Mascarenhas of her intention to nominate an alternate slate of directors at the Meeting, comprised of Audrey Mascarenhas, Aloysius (Lowy) H. Gunnewiek, Dr. Tauseef Salma, Shahid Qureshi and Malcolm Cox.

Questor has completed its review of the information contained in the notice relating to the nominating shareholder and nominees' information contained in the notice. In compliance with the Company's Advance Notice By-law, this information is being made publicly available to shareholders via the Company's website at https://www.questortech.com/investor-relations.

For clarity, assuming the resolution setting the Company's board size at five directors is approved by shareholders at the Meeting and assuming Ms. Mascarenhas proceeds with nominating her alternate slate at the Meeting, the election of directors will be a "contested" one because there will be a greater number of nominees - ten nominees in total comprising of management's five nominees and Ms. Mascarenhas' five nominees - than the five board seats available. In that case, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders entitled to vote at the Meeting would be instructed to vote for up to five nominees only, and the five nominees receiving the most votes "FOR" their election will be elected as directors of the Company.

Vote Today for Questor's Recommended Independent Director Nominees

The path forward is clear. Shareholders now have the opportunity to back a focused, disciplined plan for growth already in motion, or risk returning control to the leadership that presided over instability and a lack of strategic focus that undermined the Company's performance.

The Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. MDT. To ensure proxies are received in time, shareholders should vote today, in advance of the proxy voting deadline of Friday, September 4, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. MDT.

Questor recommends that shareholders vote using only the GOLD proxy well in advance of the voting deadline as follows:

FOR the election of Paul Huizinga, Mike Krayacich, Jason Smith, Bastien Commet and Saj Shapiro as independent directors.

FOR the approval of the other management resolutions.





Questor also recommends that shareholders discard any proxy materials received from Ms. Mascarenhas. For more information, visit questortech.com/vote.

Shareholders who have questions or require assistance voting should contact Questor's proxy solicitation agent, Carson Proxy Advisors at:

North American Toll-Free Phone: 1-800-530-5189

Local and Text: 416-751-2066

Email: info@carsonproxy.com.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality and support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases within waste gas streams at 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification.

The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor's clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net zero emission targets for minimal cost.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QST".

For more information:

questortech.com/vote

MEDIA CONTACT

FGS Longview

Joel Shaffer, Justine Hall

questor@fgslongview.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Aly Sumar

Chief Financial Officer

Email: investor@questortech.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "will", "plan", "expect", "positioned to", "continue", "potential", "targeting", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things: the Board's plans for growth; the expected outcomes from the Company's strategy refresh and Phase III shareholder value creation plan; the timing of the Company's independent review of its ORC program; the work that will be done by Roth Capital as financial advisor to the Special Committee and the Special Committee's evaluation of potential paths to value maximization for shareholders; the Company's revenue targets expected to be met by 2027 and 2029; the Company's technical and market positioning in the regulatory environment; and the potential impacts on shareholders depending on the results of the shareholder Meeting. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views.

With respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the Corporation's ability to capitalize on its refocused strategy and new targeted markets, changes in market, competition, tariffs, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions, the status of litigation and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.