Questor Technology Inc.: Questor Announces Senior Leadership Team Appointment and Independent Review of ORC Program as Part of Strategy Refresh

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor" or the "Company") (TSX-V: QST) today announced the appointment of Craig Joyce as Senior Director, Sales and Business Development.

This appointment follows the April 20, 2026, announcement regarding the departure of President and CEO Audrey Mascarenhas and the appointment of Mike Lindsay as interim President and CEO, and the July 16, 2026, announcement regarding the subsequent formation of a Special Committee of independent directors to oversee the leadership transition and strategy refresh.

In his new role, Craig will rebuild and expand Questor's presence in the Canadian and U.S. markets, driving revenue growth and strengthening relationships with key customers and partners.

"Questor has a clear plan to deliver value for shareholders, and Craig's appointment is central to executing it," said Mike Lindsay, interim President and CEO. "Craig brings the experience and focus that Questor needs right now. The Board is confident in his ability to deliver on the Company's near- and long-term priorities as the Company's strategy refresh process moves forward."

"Questor has built a strong foundation in emissions control technology, and there is real commercial opportunity to be captured across North America," said Craig Joyce, Senior Director, Sales and Business Development. "I look forward to building on that foundation, deepening existing relationships, and opening new ones as we grow the Company's market presence."

Independent Review of ORC Program

As part of Questor's strategy refresh, the Company has also engaged an independent third-party consultant to complete a detailed "cold eyes" review of its integrated Organic Rankine Cycle ("ORC") Power Generation Solution. The consultant is working with Questor team members to assess the program's technical readiness, remaining development requirements, capital needs, market opportunity and potential returns.

The findings of the review will inform the Board's determination, on the recommendation of the Special Committee, of whether, and on what basis, to advance the ORC program toward commercialization. No decisions have been made regarding the future of the program, and the Company will provide an update once the review is complete and its findings have been considered.

About Craig Joyce

Craig Joyce brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the North American energy sector. He is recognized for building strategic customer relationships, expanding market presence, and driving commercial growth across upstream, midstream, and industrial markets.



Prior to joining Questor, Craig served as General Manager, Americas at M-Flow Technologies, where he led business development across Western Canada and the Permian Basin, strengthening partnerships with operators, EPC firms, and distributors while advancing adoption of process measurement technologies. His career also includes senior commercial roles with Perma-Pipe Canada, Divestco, XI Technologies, and Black Diamond Group, where he consistently grew key accounts, negotiated strategic agreements with major energy producers, and delivered revenue growth through solution-based selling.



Craig's expertise includes emissions management, production facilities, measurement technologies, pipeline infrastructure, and industrial process solutions. He is known for translating complex technical challenges into practical business outcomes and building long-term customer partnerships across the energy value chain.



Craig holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Kinesiology from the University of Calgary.



ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost-effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including methane, hydrogen sulfide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene) gases within waste gas streams at greater than 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification. This enables its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.

The Company also has proprietary heat-to-power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor's clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net-zero emission targets for minimal cost. The Company is also doing research and development on data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all the emission detection data available to demonstrate a clear picture of the site's emission profile.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QST". The address of the Company's corporate and registered office is 1920, 707 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 1H5.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected contributions of Mr. Joyce and the Company's plans to rebuild and expand its presence in the Canadian and U.S. markets; the scope, conduct, timing and completion of the cold eyes review of the ORC program; the matters the review is expected to assess; the consideration of the review's findings by the Board and the Special Committee; and the potential commercialization of the ORC program. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, there can be no assurance as to the outcome, timing or results of the cold eyes review. Following the review, the Board may determine to advance, modify, defer, suspend or not proceed with further development or commercialization of the ORC program, and no decision in that regard has been made. There can be no assurance that the review will result in the commercialization of the ORC program or that any particular outcome will be pursued or completed. Additional risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Aly Sumar

Chief Financial Officer

Email: investor@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.