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WKN: A1KAFV | ISIN: US23703Q2030 | Ticker-Symbol: 5DQ2
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 20:58
13,200 Euro
-1,49 % -0,200
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,50013,70011:43
13,50013,70010:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAQO NEW ENERGY
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR13,200-1,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.