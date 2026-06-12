Daqo New Energy has disclosed that its subsidiary, Daqo Energy Technology (Shanghai), has signed an investment agreement with the Kunshan Economic and Technological Development Zone Administrative Committee. Under the agreement, the company will establish a project entity to develop a smart energy systems manufacturing base with a total investment of CNY 6 billion ($835 million). The polysilicon manufacturer said the facility will focus on the research, manufacturing and commercialization of integrated smart energy solutions and related equipment, including energy storage systems, solid-state ...

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