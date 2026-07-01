Daqo Showcases SF6-Free Distribution and Prefabricated Power Solutions at The smarter E Europe 2026

A central highlight was Daqo's DQS Air Series SF6-free ring main unit (RMU). Combining dry-air insulation with vacuum interruption, DQS Air provides an alternative to conventional SF6 equipment for medium-voltage distribution. Its compact, sealed design is intended to reduce maintenance needs and support reliable operation in urban distribution networks, renewable project connections, industrial facilities and grid-upgrade projects.

Daqo also introduced its latest SF6-free air-insulated RMU for secondary distribution networks. Designed for flexible configuration, intelligent monitoring and remote-ready operation, the solution supports customers seeking environmentally friendly and more manageable power distribution infrastructure.

For renewable energy and storage projects, Daqo highlighted its containerized PV and BESS substation solutions. By integrating the step-up transformers, medium-voltage switchgear, low-voltage switchgear, monitoring and auxiliary systems into a factory-prepared unit, the solution helps developers and EPCs reduce onsite interfaces, simplify coordination and shorten the path from delivery to grid connection.

For power-intensive sectors such as data centers, Daqo showcased DQMpower 2.0, a modular power solution that integrates low-voltage distribution, UPS-related functions, power-quality management and monitoring. The solution improves deployment efficiency, optimizes electrical-room space and enhances operational visibility. Daqo's solid-state transformer technology also drew interest as a forward-looking platform for flexible interaction between grids, loads, storage and DC power systems.

"At The smarter E Europe, our discussions with customers confirmed a clear market priority: energy infrastructure projects need cleaner equipment, faster grid connection and greater delivery certainty," said Kevin Lin, General Manager for Europe Region at Daqo. "Daqo is strengthening its local European coordination and partner network so customers can access integrated technical packages with clearer interfaces and stronger delivery support."

Daqo's European strategy is to combine manufacturing scale with local coordination and partner support. The company's industrial base includes 32 manufacturing companies, with capabilities covering medium- and low-voltage equipment, transformers, automation and system integration. For European customers, this means coordinated technical packages, fewer supplier interfaces and more controllable delivery. Looking ahead, Daqo will continue working with utilities, developers, and EPCs and industrial customers to support cleaner, more reliable and faster-to-deploy power infrastructure across Europe.

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