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WKN: 853675 | ISIN: JP3733000008 | Ticker-Symbol: NEC1
Tradegate
12.06.26 | 11:14
21,270 Euro
-4,75 % -1,060
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,97021,32014:16
21,04021,30014:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY18,670-1,37 %
NEC CORPORATION21,270-4,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.