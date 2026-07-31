

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRY) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY68.017 billion, or JPY60.24 per share. This compares with JPY78.692 billion, or JPY69.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to JPY772.721 billion from JPY715.349 billion last year.



East Japan Railway Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY68.017 Bln. vs. JPY78.692 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY60.24 vs. JPY69.56 last year. -Revenue: JPY772.721 Bln vs. JPY715.349 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 225.85 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.295 T



All EPS are Basic



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