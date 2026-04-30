

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRY) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY247.846 billion, or JPY219.42 per share. This compares with JPY224.285 billion, or JPY198.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to JPY3.085 trillion from JPY2.888 trillion last year.



East Japan Railway Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY247.846 Bln. vs. JPY224.285 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY219.42 vs. JPY198.29 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.085 Tn vs. JPY2.888 Tn last year.



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