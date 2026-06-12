Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") announces the start of a diamond-core drilling program at its Campbell-Crotser fluorspar project ("Campbell-Crotser" or the "Project") in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District ("IKFD"). The initial program comprises eight (8) diamond-core drill holes totaling approximately 9,000 feet, with the potential to extend to a further eight holes (approximately 18,000 feet, 16 holes in total). The program is designed to delineate sufficient mineralized material to define an initial underground mine plan and to establish the first year of raw fluorspar feed to a planned 500-ton-per-day (tpd) flotation processing plant to produce 97% acid grade fluorspar commercial product. This is the first drilling at Campbell-Crotser since the 1970s by Cerro Corporation.

Program Highlights

200-foot-spaced drilling over a previously drilled vein system, to determine suitability for engineering-level underground mine planning.

Conceptual size-target of between 150,000 and 250,000 tons of raw calcium fluoride materials (CaF2) at approximately 35% CaF2 based on results from 77 historic drill holes.

Scheduled start date of August 1, 2026, with the initial program designed for completion by the end of January 2027.

The Campbell-Crotser mineralization is interpreted as a sub-vertical, fault-controlled fluorspar (calcium fluoride, CaF2) vein hosted in limestone - a setting characteristic of the historically prolific IKFD. The objective is to define a continuous vein system that can be developed by conventional mechanized underground mining.

Holes have been designed at an azimuth of 110° and a dip of -60°, with planned depths of 984 to 1,148 feet, to intersect the interpreted vein across the target area.

The targeted part of the vein averages approximately 12 feet in true thickness, extends 300 to 400 feet down-dip, and has a drill-tested plan-view length of approximately 750 feet.

The potential quantity and grade of this exploration target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Campbell Crotser project, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. This conceptual target is not a mineral resource estimate and should not be construed as one. The estimate is based on the Company's geological interpretation of historic data and is provided to give context to the objectives of the planned drill program.

Campbell-Crotser Fluorspar Project Summary

The Campbell-Crotser Fluorspar Project covers approximately 275 acres in Livingston County, Kentucky, within the heart of the historic Kentucky-Illinois Fluorspar District, a region long recognized as North America's most prolific fluorspar-producing belt. This mineral belt spans approximately 540 square miles across western Kentucky and southern Illinois. Commercial mining began in the 1870s, and the region went on to produce approximately 30 million tons* of raw fluorspar, along with byproducts zinc, lead, and barite. Fluorspar-rich veins in the region are hosted in Mississippian-aged limestones, controlled by steep normal faults, and are often accompanied by sphalerite, galena, and calcite.

*https://ilmineswiki.web.illinois.edu/wiki/Circular_604/Production_History.

The mineralization style is consistent with a Mississippi Valley-Type system, exhibiting clear structural and stratigraphic control. Vein-type and replacement-style mineralization occur along fault breccias and bedding planes. Fluorite occurs as coarse-grained vein infill, with calcite, barite, sphalerite, and galena as common gangue and accessory minerals.

A historic (non-43-101 compliant) mineral resource estimate performed by Boyce Moodie III in 1974 for Cerro Spar Corporation on the Campbell-Crotser Fluorspar Project following its drill program reported 805,841 tons grading 37.10% CaF2, 3.23% Zn, and 0.99% Pb.

Historical Data Disclaimer

The key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historical resource or production estimates cited herein are not available. The Company has not reviewed or validated the historic data, and caution should be taken as a qualified person has not conducted sufficient work to classify these historical resource estimates as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating them as a current mineral resource. The historic resource does not demonstrate economic viability and should not be relied on. The Company considers the historical estimate relevant as it indicates significant fluorspar mineralization within the project area; however, the reliability is uncertain given the age of the data, and differences between historical estimation methods and current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards.

The historical resource categories were defined prior to the adoption of current CIM Definition Standards and differ materially from current categories such as 'Inferred Mineral Resource.' The historical estimates do not meet current CIM requirements for mineral resource classification due to: insufficient verification, lack of documented estimation methodology, and absence of QA/QC protocols. Steps to verify and upgrade the historical estimates to current CIM standards include (i) compilation and validation of all historical drill data, (ii) twin drilling of select historical holes, (iii) confirmatory drilling in key areas of mineralization, (iv) updated geological modeling, and (v) preparation of a new mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Michael Hendrickson, a member of the Professional Geoscientist of Ontario, and a P.Geo. (#3254). Mr. Hendrickson is a consultant to the company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on critical mineral resources in the USA. The Company has an option to acquire more than 17,550 acres of mineral rights with historic fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechvanadium.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words and phrases such as "believe," "may," "plan," "will," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "potential," "target," "objective," and similar expressions, including the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the planned diamond-core drilling program at the Campbell-Crotser Fluorspar Project; the anticipated timing, scope and potential expansion of the program; the objectives of delineating mineralized material, defining an initial underground mine plan and establishing raw fluorspar feed for a planned flotation processing plant; the potential development of the interpreted vein system by conventional mechanized underground mining methods; the Company's exploration target; and the Company's expectations regarding the Project.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to carry out the planned drilling program as currently contemplated; the availability of equipment, personnel, contractors, permits, financing and other resources; the accuracy and reliability of historical information, geological interpretations and exploration data; the continuity, grade and geometry of mineralization; the suitability of the Project for potential underground mine planning and future processing plant feed; future commodity prices, market conditions and regulatory requirements; and the absence of material adverse changes affecting the Company or the Project. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance, events or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to exploration and development activities; uncertainty as to whether the planned drilling program will be completed on the expected timeline, within the expected scope or at all; uncertainty as to whether the program will be expanded or will delineate sufficient mineralized material to support underground mine planning, planned processing plant feed or further development of the interpreted vein system; the conceptual nature of the exploration target and the uncertainty that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource; geological, technical, operational and metallurgical risks; permitting, environmental and regulatory risks; availability and cost of labour, equipment, contractors, power, water, transportation and other infrastructure; financing and capital market risks; commodity price and foreign exchange volatility; title and access risks; weather and other conditions affecting field activities; changes in business plans, economic conditions or applicable laws; and the other risks described in the Company's latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, events or results, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301279

Source: CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.