Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on HgT (HGT)



12-Jun-2026 / 14:35 GMT/BST

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London, UK, 12 June 2026

Edison issues report on HgT (HGT)

Edison issues report on HgT (LSE: HGT)

During HgT's recent capital markets day (CMD), Hg (HgT's manager) reiterated its confidence in the generational opportunity for software companies arising from the rollout of agentic AI products. Hg's AI imperatives for each of its portfolio companies in 2026 include: 1) a threefold increase in engineering productivity, 2) a 40% automation rate of support functions, 3) a 70% penetration rate of AI tools, 4) a 2pp increase in EBITDA margin, and 5) a more than 10% share of AI products in new bookings. Hg remains committed to investing in its eight core clusters, focusing on businesses that are segment leaders with top product-led management teams, deep domain and product complexity and a favourable competitive context that delivers mission-critical solutions with a high cost of failure.

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