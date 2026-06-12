Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (OTCQB: ULTHF) (FSE: 0UL) ("NordX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of 4,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,200,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half (1/2) common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes and for continued exploration of the Company's properties.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering were issued on a post-consolidated basis and are subject to a statutory four-month hold period expiring October 13, 2026. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

The Offering included participation by certain directors and officers of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of $61,000, representing 203,333 Units. Such participation constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of securities to related parties is exempt from the valuation requirement pursuant to section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, as the Company's Shares are not listed on a specified market, and is exempt from the minority-approval requirement pursuant to section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 since the aggregate consideration paid to related parties does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About NordX Metals Corp.

NordX Metals Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on the global demand for lithium, uranium, and rare earth elements. The Company is targeting lithium, uranium, and rare earth element projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and potential production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://nordxmetals.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions, including the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors management believes to be appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital and financing; changes in market conditions; regulatory approvals; environmental and permitting risks; operational and technical difficulties; title matters; competition; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301354

Source: NordX Metals Corp.