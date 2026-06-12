Locust Valley, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTCID: TWOH) ("Two Hands" or the "Company") is providing the following update regarding its change of business and listing status on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

As the Company pursues a change in business from its legacy business in the food industry to one focused on technology and artificial intelligence (the "COB"), the CSE has advised that, the Company is in default of current listing requirements which requires a Listing Statement disclosing a CSE approved business to be filed with the CSE. The Company has been completing its Listing Statement containing full disclosure of the COB and has committed to file such Listing Statement with the CSE no later than Monday, June 15th, 2026. Due to the time delay and inadequacy of the materials provided thus far and failure to update the materials, the Company is at risk of suspension, however the Company is confident that filing the Listing Statement containing disclosure of the COB on June 15th should prevent any punitive action by the CSE against the Company.

The Company remains committed to working with the CSE to operate in full compliance with the CSE's policies. Once the Listing Statement has been submitted and approved by the CSE, management expects that the Company will no longer be at risk of suspension. For certainty, the common shares of the Company continue to be listed and traded on the CSE. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTCID: TWOH) is a publicly traded company operating across the Canadian and U.S. markets. The Company is focused on multi-vertical opportunities related to digital assets, fintech ventures, and the exploitation of intellectual property investments. Two Hands remains committed to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and long-term value creation.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "targeted," "expects," "plans," "anticipated," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information made in this press release concerning the Company, please refer to the continuous disclosure record of the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301167

Source: Two Hands Corporation