Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") announces the adoption of semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Emperor's fiscal year ends on January 31st. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, Emperor will be exempt from the requirements to file Q1 and Q3 financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for so long as it continues to meet eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. Accordingly, Emperor will not be filing its interim financial statements for the three months ended April 30, 2026 and associated MD&A. Emperor will also not be required to file any interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters ended October 31 and April 30 of each financial year.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. Emperor is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in this Tier 1 mining district.

Emperor is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com), under Emperor's profile.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements : Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in mineral and commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and the impact of governmental entities. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and Emperor undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301346

Source: Emperor Metals Inc.