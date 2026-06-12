le 12 juin/June 2026Further to Bulletin 2026-0608, Leocor Mining Inc. ("Leocor") has completed the court-approved plan of arrangement ("Arrangement") pursuant to which it distributed all of the 17,647,058 shares of Intrepid Metals Corp. ("Intrepid Shares") held by Leocor.Leocor has confirmed the distribution of Intrepid Shares was completed on the basis of approximately 0.0706 of an Intrepid Share for each existing commons share of Leocor.Following completion of the Arrangement, the New Leocor Shares replaced the Leocor Shares. The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the New Leocor Shares are 52637P106 and CA52637P1062 as described in Bulletin 2026-0608.For further details see CSE Bulletin 2026-0608 and the Leocor news release dated June 10, 2026.________________________________Suite au bulletin 2026-0608, Leocor Mining Inc. (« Leocor ») a finalisé le plan d'arrangement approuvé par le tribunal (« Arrangement ») en vertu duquel elle a distribué la totalité des 17 647 058 actions d'Intrepid Metals Corp. (« Actions Intrepid ») détenues par Leocor.Leocor a confirmé que la distribution des Actions Intrepid a été effectuée sur la base d'environ 0,0706 Action Intrepid pour chaque action ordinaire existante de Leocor.Après la réalisation de l'Arrangement, les Nouvelles Actions Leocor ont remplacé les Actions Leocor.Les nouveaux numéros CUSIP et ISIN des Nouvelles Actions Leocor sont 52637P106 et CA52637P1062, tels que décrits dans le bulletin 2026-0608.Pour plus de détails, voir le bulletin 2026-0608 et le communiqué de presse de Leocor daté du 10 juin 2026.OLD Security Name/ANCIEN Nom de sécurité: Leocor Mining Inc. - Common SharesSymbol(s)/Symbole(s): LECRCUSIP & ISIN: 52637M103/CA52637M1032NEW Security Name/NOUVEAU Nom de sécurité: Leocor Mining Inc. - Common SharesSymbol(s)/Symbole(s): LECRNEW/Nouveau CUSIP: 52637P 10 6NEW/Nouveau ISIN: CA 52637P 10 6 2Effective Trading Date/Date de négociation effective: le 10 juin/June 2026If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.comPour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.