Das Instrument FI30 US35804X2009 AMAZE HLDGS INC. A O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2026

The instrument FI30 US35804X2009 AMAZE HLDGS INC. A O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2026



Das Instrument BPA IT0001073045 BANCA PROFILO EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2026

The instrument BPA IT0001073045 BANCA PROFILO EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2026



Das Instrument LGO CA52637P1062 LEOCOR MINING EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.07.2026

The instrument LGO CA52637P1062 LEOCOR MINING EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.07.2026



Das Instrument 7WW GB00BFN4GY99 ZINNWALD LITHIUM LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2026

The instrument 7WW GB00BFN4GY99 ZINNWALD LITHIUM LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2026



Das Instrument 8T40 SE0023313069 ZENERGY B AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2026

The instrument 8T40 SE0023313069 ZENERGY B AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2026





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