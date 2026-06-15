

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - In response to recent media speculation, Woodside (WDS, WDS.AX)confirms that it is not aware of any proposal and is not in discussions regarding a potential transaction with Exxon Mobil Corp.(XOM). The company will continue to comply fully with its continuous disclosure obligations.



Reports last week suggested that Exxon Mobil Corporation was in early-stage internal talks about possible acquisition targets, including Woodside Energy Group. Woodside has clarified that no such discussions are taking place.



WDS.AX was trading at A$30.99 down A$0.24 or 0.78%.



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