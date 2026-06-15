Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 ALFOR), the expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces that Wabtec, a global leader in equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, is collaborating with Forsee Power to integrate advanced battery systems into battery-electric locomotive platforms.

A recognized leader in freight locomotives, Wabtec is strongly committed to safety, reliability and cost competitiveness of rail transportation through innovation and collaboration with customers and partners. In 2021, the company unveiled the world's first battery-electric freight locomotive, marking a major milestone in the electrification of rail freight.

The two companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate the collaboration around the integration of Forsee Power's PULSE PLUS RAIL battery systems into Wabtec's locomotive platforms. The program aims to deliver enhanced performance, increased reliability and optimized total cost of ownership.

Forsee Power brings to the collaboration a strong track record of product performance, dedicated rail R&D expertise, global aftersales capabilities, and an industrial footprint in Ohio, enabling Buy America compliance.

Built on Toshiba's latest-generation LTO cells, Forsee Power's PULSE PLUS RAIL battery system delivers exceptional durability with a lifespan of up to 20 years, very high-power output and a wide voltage range of up to 1500 VDC. In addition to locomotive applications, the system supports fast charging operations.

Designed with advanced liquid thermal management, PULSE PLUS RAIL ensures extended battery life even in extreme temperatures and highly demanding duty cycles. The system also meets the highest safety standards, including IEC 62-928, IEC 62-619, IEC 62-620, EN 50-126. Designed with maintainability in mind, the architecture provides easy access to electronic and electromechanical components while guaranteeing full LOTO electrical isolation for safe maintenance operations.

Compliant with the industry's most stringent standards and certifications, the PULSE PLUS RAIL solution meets IEC 61 373, EN 45-545, IEC 60-077 and UN38.3 requirements, as well as EN 15 085 and EN 17-460.

The battery systems also integrate advanced digital features to maximize vehicle availability and operational efficiency.

The electrical architecture is designed to meet the requirements of both freight and passenger rail applications. It also creates new opportunities in mining truck applications, another strategic market where Wabtec is a global leader in powertrain development.

Forsee Power battery systems are fully designed by Forsee Power engineering teams software included and manufactured in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power specializes in battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 5,500 heavy vehicles and 150,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 600 employees are committed to sustainable development, and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260614709388/en/

Contacts:

Forsee Power

Sophie Tricaud

VP Corporate affairs

investors@forseepower.com



NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94



NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98