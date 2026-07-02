Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:ALFOR) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2026:

521,021 shares

- 12,907.97

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 421

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 374

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 168,289 shares for 44,144.79

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 169,373 shares for 46,421.38

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2025 on the liquidity account:

522,105 shares

- 10,581.90

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 702

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 550

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 559,155 shares for 190,393.65

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 478,877 shares for 165,988.32

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

- 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 421 168,289 44,144.79 374 169,373 46,421.38 01/02/2026 4 1,368 369.36 1 1 0.28 01/05/2026 1 1,000 280.00 5 6,000 1,680.00 01/06/2026 1 1,000 290.00 1 380 110.20 01/07/2026 3 3,000 840.00 3 2,000 580.00 01/08/2026 3 1,000 280.00 1 1,000 280.00 01/09/2026 3 1,000 280.00 01/12/2026 5 3,000 810.00 1 1,000 280.00 01/13/2026 2 2,000 540.00 1 1,000 270.00 01/14/2026 3 2,000 540.00 2 1,180 318.60 01/15/2026 1 50 13.50 2 1,000 270.00 01/16/2026 1 500 135.00 2 500 135.00 01/19/2026 7 3,000 780.00 3 2,000 540.00 01/20/2026 3 574 154.98 5 2,000 540.00 01/21/2026 3 2,000 520.00 2 1,000 270.00 01/22/2026 2 2,000 520.00 3 2,207 595.89 01/23/2026 3 1,000 260.00 1 119 32.13 01/26/2026 3 2,000 520.00 3 881 237.87 01/27/2026 3 2,000 520.00 3 1,014 263.64 01/28/2026 2 1,000 260.00 1 92 24.84 01/29/2026 9 5,000 1,300.00 2 2,000 540.00 01/30/2026 3 3,000 750.00 5 3,000 750.00 02/02/2026 1 1,000 250.00 1 1,000 260.00 02/03/2026 2 1,001 250.25 1 1 0.25 02/04/2026 2 1,000 250.00 02/05/2026 1 1,000 250.00 02/06/2026 1 1,000 250.00 1 501 125.25 02/09/2026 4 3,000 720.00 02/10/2026 3 2,000 480.00 02/11/2026 1 1,000 240.00 1 50 12.50 02/12/2026 10 9,000 2,340.00 14 14,000 3,780.00 02/13/2026 2 1,288 322.00 2 1,000 260.00 02/16/2026 4 1,500 375.00 4 1,500 375.00 02/17/2026 2 1,000 250.00 6 2,500 650.00 02/18/2026 2 501 125.25 2 500 130.00 02/19/2026 3 1,499 389.74 7 2,460 639.60 02/20/2026 6 1,500 375.00 2 500 130.00 02/23/2026 5 2,000 480.00 3 1,000 250.00 02/24/2026 2 500 125.00 02/25/2026 4 1,060 265.00 4 2,000 520.00 02/26/2026 36 1,000 250.00 2 1,000 250.00 02/27/2026 5 2,000 500.00 5 1,500 390.00 03/02/2026 2 1,000 250.00 03/03/2026 4 1,000 250.00 6 2,704 703.04 03/04/2026 5 1,500 375.00 3 1,296 336.96 03/05/2026 1 500 125.00 1 500 130.00 03/06/2026 5 2,440 610.00 1 231 57.75 03/09/2026 3 1,000 240.00 03/10/2026 3 1,001 250.25 5 1,270 317.50 03/11/2026 3 1,500 360.00 1 500 125.00 03/12/2026 3 1,500 375.00 4 1,500 375.00 03/13/2026 2 1,000 240.00 5 2,000 520.00 03/16/2026 5 1,500 375.00 1 15 3.90 03/17/2026 1 500 125.00 3 1,485 371.25 03/18/2026 5 1,500 375.00 2 1,000 250.00 03/19/2026 4 1,001 250.25 3 501 125.25 03/20/2026 5 1,501 375.25 1 1 0.25 03/23/2026 4 1,000 240.00 2 934 233.50 03/24/2026 1 500 130.00 4 1,566 407.16 03/25/2026 3 501 125.25 3 1,001 260.26 03/26/2026 2 1,000 260.00 03/27/2026 3 1,000 250.00 1 100 25.00 03/30/2026 1 500 125.00 03/31/2026 2 89 22.25 04/02/2026 2 500 125.00 1 311 77.75 04/07/2026 5 2,000 480.00 04/08/2026 1 500 120.00 04/09/2026 3 1,000 250.00 04/10/2026 3 1,001 250.25 4 1,001 250.25 04/13/2026 5 1,000 250.00 04/14/2026 3 548 137.00 5 1,500 390.00 04/15/2026 5 1,548 387.00 4 1,000 260.00 04/16/2026 12 3,404 885.04 11 4,500 1,215.00 04/17/2026 5 2,500 675.00 6 2,500 700.00 04/20/2026 1 500 135.00 2 1,000 270.00 04/21/2026 2 755 203.85 2 700 196.00 04/22/2026 6 746 201.42 1 1 0.27 04/23/2026 2 501 135.27 8 2,801 784.28 04/24/2026 2 1,000 280.00 12 6,000 1,800.00 04/27/2026 14 5,500 1,815.00 04/28/2026 9 3,500 1,050.00 04/29/2026 3 1,000 300.00 4 1,500 480.00 04/30/2026 12 4,000 1,160.00 05/04/2026 5 1,500 435.00 11 2,122 636.60 05/05/2026 2 1,000 290.00 6 2,378 737.18 05/06/2026 8 2,500 750.00 2 1,000 310.00 05/07/2026 9 3,000 870.00 2 500 155.00 05/08/2026 11 4,000 1,080.00 2 17 4.76 05/11/2026 1 500 135.00 2 483 135.24 05/12/2026 2 1,000 270.00 12 2,001 580.29 05/13/2026 5 1,500 405.00 2 500 140.00 05/14/2026 3 1,500 405.00 4 1,501 405.27 05/15/2026 6 2,000 540.00 4 2,000 540.00 05/18/2026 5 1,638 425.88 5 2,000 540.00 05/19/2026 4 1,000 270.00 3 1,500 420.00 05/20/2026 1 362 97.74 3 481 129.87 05/21/2026 3 519 140.13 05/22/2026 3 1,000 270.00 1 500 135.00 05/25/2026 4 1,500 390.00 05/26/2026 5 2,500 700.00 05/27/2026 2 500 130.00 11 5,000 1,400.00 05/28/2026 12 5,000 1,600.00 05/29/2026 2 2,500 700.00 4 477 143.10 06/01/2026 4 1,500 420.00 06/02/2026 1 200 56.00 06/03/2026 4 1,500 405.00 06/04/2026 2 1,000 280.00 06/05/2026 2 1,000 270.00 06/08/2026 2 1,000 270.00 2 1,250 337.50 06/09/2026 3 1,030 267.80 2 250 67.50 06/10/2026 4 1,970 512.20 2 1,000 270.00 06/11/2026 2 2,000 500.00 2 2,000 540.00 06/12/2026 7 5,500 1,375.00 2 2,000 500.00 06/15/2026 8 6,500 1,690.00 06/16/2026 3 2,000 540.00 06/17/2026 1 1 0.26 2 1,001 270.27 06/18/2026 4 1,500 390.00 2 2,000 540.00 06/19/2026 1 500 135.00 06/22/2026 3 1,500 375.00 06/23/2026 1 500 130.00 06/24/2026 2 500 130.00 06/25/2026 4 2,000 540.00 10 7,800 2,184.00 06/26/2026 3 1,500 390.00 06/29/2026 1 500 130.00 06/30/2026 5 2,500 650.00 6 3,500 910.00

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702375269/en/

Contacts:

FORSEE POWER