Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:ALFOR) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2026:
521,021 shares
- 12,907.97
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 421
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 374
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 168,289 shares for 44,144.79
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 169,373 shares for 46,421.38
As a reminder
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2025 on the liquidity account:
522,105 shares
- 10,581.90
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 702
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 550
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 559,155 shares for 190,393.65
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 478,877 shares for 165,988.32
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
- 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
o0o
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
421
168,289
44,144.79
374
169,373
46,421.38
|01/02/2026
4
1,368
369.36
1
1
0.28
|01/05/2026
1
1,000
280.00
5
6,000
1,680.00
|01/06/2026
1
1,000
290.00
1
380
110.20
|01/07/2026
3
3,000
840.00
3
2,000
580.00
|01/08/2026
3
1,000
280.00
1
1,000
280.00
|01/09/2026
3
1,000
280.00
|01/12/2026
5
3,000
810.00
1
1,000
280.00
|01/13/2026
2
2,000
540.00
1
1,000
270.00
|01/14/2026
3
2,000
540.00
2
1,180
318.60
|01/15/2026
1
50
13.50
2
1,000
270.00
|01/16/2026
1
500
135.00
2
500
135.00
|01/19/2026
7
3,000
780.00
3
2,000
540.00
|01/20/2026
3
574
154.98
5
2,000
540.00
|01/21/2026
3
2,000
520.00
2
1,000
270.00
|01/22/2026
2
2,000
520.00
3
2,207
595.89
|01/23/2026
3
1,000
260.00
1
119
32.13
|01/26/2026
3
2,000
520.00
3
881
237.87
|01/27/2026
3
2,000
520.00
3
1,014
263.64
|01/28/2026
2
1,000
260.00
1
92
24.84
|01/29/2026
9
5,000
1,300.00
2
2,000
540.00
|01/30/2026
3
3,000
750.00
5
3,000
750.00
|02/02/2026
1
1,000
250.00
1
1,000
260.00
|02/03/2026
2
1,001
250.25
1
1
0.25
|02/04/2026
2
1,000
250.00
|02/05/2026
1
1,000
250.00
|02/06/2026
1
1,000
250.00
1
501
125.25
|02/09/2026
4
3,000
720.00
|02/10/2026
3
2,000
480.00
|02/11/2026
1
1,000
240.00
1
50
12.50
|02/12/2026
10
9,000
2,340.00
14
14,000
3,780.00
|02/13/2026
2
1,288
322.00
2
1,000
260.00
|02/16/2026
4
1,500
375.00
4
1,500
375.00
|02/17/2026
2
1,000
250.00
6
2,500
650.00
|02/18/2026
2
501
125.25
2
500
130.00
|02/19/2026
3
1,499
389.74
7
2,460
639.60
|02/20/2026
6
1,500
375.00
2
500
130.00
|02/23/2026
5
2,000
480.00
3
1,000
250.00
|02/24/2026
2
500
125.00
|02/25/2026
4
1,060
265.00
4
2,000
520.00
|02/26/2026
36
1,000
250.00
2
1,000
250.00
|02/27/2026
5
2,000
500.00
5
1,500
390.00
|03/02/2026
2
1,000
250.00
|03/03/2026
4
1,000
250.00
6
2,704
703.04
|03/04/2026
5
1,500
375.00
3
1,296
336.96
|03/05/2026
1
500
125.00
1
500
130.00
|03/06/2026
5
2,440
610.00
1
231
57.75
|03/09/2026
3
1,000
240.00
|03/10/2026
3
1,001
250.25
5
1,270
317.50
|03/11/2026
3
1,500
360.00
1
500
125.00
|03/12/2026
3
1,500
375.00
4
1,500
375.00
|03/13/2026
2
1,000
240.00
5
2,000
520.00
|03/16/2026
5
1,500
375.00
1
15
3.90
|03/17/2026
1
500
125.00
3
1,485
371.25
|03/18/2026
5
1,500
375.00
2
1,000
250.00
|03/19/2026
4
1,001
250.25
3
501
125.25
|03/20/2026
5
1,501
375.25
1
1
0.25
|03/23/2026
4
1,000
240.00
2
934
233.50
|03/24/2026
1
500
130.00
4
1,566
407.16
|03/25/2026
3
501
125.25
3
1,001
260.26
|03/26/2026
2
1,000
260.00
|03/27/2026
3
1,000
250.00
1
100
25.00
|03/30/2026
1
500
125.00
|03/31/2026
2
89
22.25
|04/02/2026
2
500
125.00
1
311
77.75
|04/07/2026
5
2,000
480.00
|04/08/2026
1
500
120.00
|04/09/2026
3
1,000
250.00
|04/10/2026
3
1,001
250.25
4
1,001
250.25
|04/13/2026
5
1,000
250.00
|04/14/2026
3
548
137.00
5
1,500
390.00
|04/15/2026
5
1,548
387.00
4
1,000
260.00
|04/16/2026
12
3,404
885.04
11
4,500
1,215.00
|04/17/2026
5
2,500
675.00
6
2,500
700.00
|04/20/2026
1
500
135.00
2
1,000
270.00
|04/21/2026
2
755
203.85
2
700
196.00
|04/22/2026
6
746
201.42
1
1
0.27
|04/23/2026
2
501
135.27
8
2,801
784.28
|04/24/2026
2
1,000
280.00
12
6,000
1,800.00
|04/27/2026
14
5,500
1,815.00
|04/28/2026
9
3,500
1,050.00
|04/29/2026
3
1,000
300.00
4
1,500
480.00
|04/30/2026
12
4,000
1,160.00
|05/04/2026
5
1,500
435.00
11
2,122
636.60
|05/05/2026
2
1,000
290.00
6
2,378
737.18
|05/06/2026
8
2,500
750.00
2
1,000
310.00
|05/07/2026
9
3,000
870.00
2
500
155.00
|05/08/2026
11
4,000
1,080.00
2
17
4.76
|05/11/2026
1
500
135.00
2
483
135.24
|05/12/2026
2
1,000
270.00
12
2,001
580.29
|05/13/2026
5
1,500
405.00
2
500
140.00
|05/14/2026
3
1,500
405.00
4
1,501
405.27
|05/15/2026
6
2,000
540.00
4
2,000
540.00
|05/18/2026
5
1,638
425.88
5
2,000
540.00
|05/19/2026
4
1,000
270.00
3
1,500
420.00
|05/20/2026
1
362
97.74
3
481
129.87
|05/21/2026
3
519
140.13
|05/22/2026
3
1,000
270.00
1
500
135.00
|05/25/2026
4
1,500
390.00
|05/26/2026
5
2,500
700.00
|05/27/2026
2
500
130.00
11
5,000
1,400.00
|05/28/2026
12
5,000
1,600.00
|05/29/2026
2
2,500
700.00
4
477
143.10
|06/01/2026
4
1,500
420.00
|06/02/2026
1
200
56.00
|06/03/2026
4
1,500
405.00
|06/04/2026
2
1,000
280.00
|06/05/2026
2
1,000
270.00
|06/08/2026
2
1,000
270.00
2
1,250
337.50
|06/09/2026
3
1,030
267.80
2
250
67.50
|06/10/2026
4
1,970
512.20
2
1,000
270.00
|06/11/2026
2
2,000
500.00
2
2,000
540.00
|06/12/2026
7
5,500
1,375.00
2
2,000
500.00
|06/15/2026
8
6,500
1,690.00
|06/16/2026
3
2,000
540.00
|06/17/2026
1
1
0.26
2
1,001
270.27
|06/18/2026
4
1,500
390.00
2
2,000
540.00
|06/19/2026
1
500
135.00
|06/22/2026
3
1,500
375.00
|06/23/2026
1
500
130.00
|06/24/2026
2
500
130.00
|06/25/2026
4
2,000
540.00
10
7,800
2,184.00
|06/26/2026
3
1,500
390.00
|06/29/2026
1
500
130.00
|06/30/2026
5
2,500
650.00
6
3,500
910.00
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702375269/en/
Contacts:
FORSEE POWER