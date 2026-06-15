HERIGE INDUSTRIE: PROJECT TO ACQUIRE THE READY-MIX CONCRETE PLANTS OPERATED BY BHR IN LOIRE-ATLANTIQUE

HERIGE Industrie has announced plan to acquire the ready-mix concrete plants operated by BHR in Loire-Atlantique (44).

This project results from EDYCEM, concrete subsidiary of HERIGE Industries, exercising the rights granted to the Group under the agreement concluded in 2020 following the acquisition of BHR plants in Mayenne (53) and Sarthe (72).

This initiative is fully aligned with the Group's Concrete division growth strategy, which aims to strengthen its regional footprint and optimize the coverage of its production network, to better serve its customers and business partners. It could also support the further deployment of the low-carbon product ranges developed by EDYCEM.

Beyond its economic and industrial rationale, particular attention is being paid to employees and the preservation of expertise throughout the transaction process.

Benoit HENNAUT, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE Industries, states: "This project is fully in line with our strategy and the relationship of trust built up over several years with BHR. It would also enable EDYCEM to significantly strengthen its position in Loire-Atlantique, complementing its historical strongholds, and creating an additional source of growth and value."

Philippe Hamard, Director of BHR, adds: "BHR has fulfilled its commitments throughout this process. We believe it offers prospects for the sites and employees, within a structured and promising framework for the future."

At this stage, completion of the transaction remains subject to the execution of definitive agreements, the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent for transactions of this nature and, where applicable, the receipt of the required regulatory approvals.

HERIGE Industrie will keep the market informed of any material developments relating to this project in accordance with its disclosure obligations.

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr/en

ABOUT HERIGE

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of near 1,700 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

CONTACTS

HERIGE INDUSTRIES

Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 20

E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Serena Boni - Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 - E-mail: sboni@actus.fr

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