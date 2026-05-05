HERIGE INDUSTRIES: TURNOVER UP 3.0% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026

French GAAP - € million

Turnover unaudited figures 2026 2025 Change 1er quarter 100.5 97.6 +3.0% TOTAL 100.5 97.6 +3.0% Industrial joinery 59.0 58.4 +1.0% Concrete industry 34.9 32.4 +7.6% Other 8.4 8.1 +3.2% Inter-segment eliminations -1.7 -1.4 -

Positive start to the year with a return to growth driven by the Group's two business divisions

During the first three months of 2026, HERIGE Industries returned to growth, recording turnover of €100.5 million, up 3.0% compared with the same period in 2025, despite particularly adverse weather conditions at the beginning of the year affecting all business activities.

The Industrial Joinery business posted growth of 1.0% over the period. Production at the start of the quarter was significantly impacted by weather conditions, partially offset by a favourable calendar effect (1 day). Despite this context, Construction businesses remained buoyant.

business posted growth of 1.0% over the period. Production at the start of the quarter was significantly impacted by weather conditions, partially offset by a favourable calendar effect (1 day). Despite this context, Construction businesses remained buoyant. The Concrete Industry business grew by +7.6% over the quarter, driven by the solid performance of Ready-Mix Concrete, both in terms of volume and pricing, supported by price increases implemented at the start of the year to offset rising raw material costs. The Precast business also remained strong in volume and benefited from the growing momentum of the low-carbon concrete range. Vitaliss ABA+ products thus surpassed the symbolic threshold of 25% of total volumes.

Outlook

The sector's recovery momentum is closely linked to the rebound in individual housing construction and to the implementation of long-term structural support measures including those aimed at energy renovation, regulatory simplification, and the stability of public support schemes. Against this backdrop, the start of the year was notably marked by the launch of the Jeanbrun Relance Logement initiative, reflecting a commitment to supporting the sector, although short-term visibility remains limited.

In addition, ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to fuel uncertainty regarding the trend in energy and raw material costs.

In this context, HERIGE Industries is pursuing its efforts to improve operational performance to support the gradual market recovery and strengthen its competitiveness in the long term.

NEXT PUBLICATION: Q2 2026 turnover on July 28, 2026 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.herige-industries.fr/en

ABOUT HERIGE INDUSTRIES

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of nearly 1,700 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE Industries is listed on Euronext Growth

Eligible for PEA/PME

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

CONTACTS

HERIGE Industries

Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communications & CSR

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 20

Email: communication@groupe-herige.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - Email: cpuissant@actus.fr

Serena Boni - Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 - Email: sboni@actus.fr

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