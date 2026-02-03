HERIGE: 2025 TURNOVER OF EUR 379.4 MILLION, DOWN SLIGHTLY BY 5.9%

French GAAP - € million

Turnover unaudited figures[1] 2025 2024[2] Change 1stquarter 97.6 106.7 -8.6 2ndquarter 101.3 107.3 -5.6 3rd quarter 84.4 90.6 -6.9 4thquarter 96.2 98.5 -2.4 TOTAL 379.4 403.2 -5.9 Industrial joinery 219.2 235.7 -7.0 Concrete industry 132.8 135.2 -1.8 Other 37.0 40.8 -9.3 Inter-segment eliminations -9.6 -8.5 -

Moderate contraction in activity in the fourth quarter of 2025 amid political and regulatory instability

In the fourth quarter of 2025, HERIGE Industries reported turnover of €96.2 million, down 2.4% compared with the same period in 2024, benefiting from a favourable calendar effect (-6.9% on a comparable working-day basis). This trend, consistent with that observed over the first three quarters of the year, highlights the Group's business resilience in a market weakened by limited visibility.

Industrial Joinery recorded a 3.1% decline in the fourth quarter(-7.9% excluding the favourable calendar effect). The business continues to be impacted by uncertainties linked to changes and adjustments in renovation subsidy schemes. The professional expert installers Networks and Construction businesses remain more buoyant despite intensifying competitive pressure.

Concrete Industry fully benefited from the favourable calendar effect during the quarter, posting growth of 1.4% (-1.7% excluding the favourable calendar effect). This performance confirms the resilience of the ready-mix and precast concrete segments and reflects a favourable product mix, driven by the ramp-up of speciality concretes and the continued growth of the low-carbon concrete range.

For the full 2025 financial year, HERIGE Industries' revenue amounted to €379.4 million, down 5.9% compared with the 2024 financial year (-5.7% adjusted for calendar effects). This performance reflects good overall resilience in a market still characterised by fragile signs of recovery.

Outlook

In an environment where the sector's recovery remains closely dependent on the implementation of structural and sustainable measures - whether in terms of support for energy renovation, simplification of regulatory frameworks and stability of public schemes - short-term visibility remains limited.

Against this backdrop, HERIGE continues to activate its operational performance levers to consolidate its fundamentals and position the Group favourably to capture opportunities arising from a gradual market recovery.

Next publication: 2025 annual results on 31 March 2026 (after the close of trading)

ABOUT HERIGE

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of nearly 1,700 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

Eligible for PEA/PME

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

[1] Figures for 2025 and 2024 are presented based on the new segment reporting: the "Industrial Joinery" business includes the Canadian subsidiary, and the carpentry business has been transferred to the "Other" division

[2] Figures for 2024 have been restated for discontinued operations (VM Matériaux, LNTP, Cominex and VM Guadeloupe)

