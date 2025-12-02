EDYCEM, CONCRETE SUBSIDIARY OF THE HERIGE GROUP, AND HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES RENEW THEIR COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP LOW-CARBON SOLUTIONS

HERIGE Industries, through its concrete subsidiary EDYCEM, and Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies are strengthening their cooperation, with a gradual increase, starting in 2026, in the volumes of concrete formulated with 0% clinker cements across all EDYCEM plants network.

This initiative is part of the Group's commitment to significantly reducing the carbon footprint of its concrete solutions. The increasing use of Hoffmann cements is one of the complementary components of the Vitaliss initiative, which aims to provide customers with a portfolio of solutions with reduced carbon impact. This approach contributes to the achievement of the business's objectives by responding to the growing expectations of the construction market.

Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE Group, said: : "In a context where reducing the environmental footprint is becoming a priority for the construction sector, we have a responsibility to offer concrete and immediately operational solutions. The partnership with Hoffmann Green is fully aligned with the Group's strategy and illustrates our ambition to accelerate the transition of our businesses towards more sustainable materials, while guaranteeing the performance and reliability expected by the market."

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies add: "Since 2021, EDYCEM has been a strategic partner in the distribution of our 0% clinker cements. The acceleration of our collaboration across its extensive network of plants from 2026 will strengthen our ability to generate significant industrial volumes, while contributing significantly to the decarbonization of the sector."

ABOUT HERIGE

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of nearly 1,700 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements - with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement - that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years. In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally. Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance. The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

