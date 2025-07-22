HERIGE: SLOWING CONTRACTION IN TURNOVER IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025, REFLECTING GRADUAL STABILIZATION OF BUSINESS LEVELS

French GAAP - € million

Turnover unaudited figures[1] 2025 2024[2] Change 1st quarter 97.6 106.7 -8.6% 2nd quarter 101.3 107.3 -5.6% TOTAL 198.9 214.1 -7.1% Industrial Joinery 116.2 126.9 -8.4% Concrete Industry 68.7 70.8 -2.9% Other 19.3 21.4 -9.9% Inter-segment eliminations (5.4) (5.0) -

Moderate downturn in business levels in the second quarter of 2025

In a persistently difficult market, characterized by a slight year-on-year increase in individual single-family housing (up 0.8%), HERIGE Industries posted turnover of €101.3 million, down 5.6% compared with the year-prior period. This trend reflects the business' resilience in a continually demanding environment.

In the second quarter of 2025, the Industrial Joinery business recorded a 7.1% decline in turnover, representing an improvement over the previous quarter. However, this trend continues to be impacted by a wait-and-see attitude related to frequent changes to the MaPrimeRénov' program for comprehensive individual renovations.

The Concrete Industry's decline was limited to 2.0% over the period, reflecting the resilience of its two segments (ready-mix and precast concrete) despite strong competitive pressure.

Over the first half of 2025 as a whole, HERIGE Industries posted turnover of €198.9 million, down 7.1% (-6.1% restated from calendar effect) on the same period in 2024.

Adaptation project milestones after late-2024 launch

With an unprecedented crisis impacting the entire sector, the Group rolled out its operational performance improvement program accompanied by the implementation of its reorganization plan over the first half of 2025, announced on December 3rd, 2024.

A constructive social dialogue was conducted with the employee representative bodies throughout the information-consultation phase, which culminated in the signing of a majority collective agreement, incorporating a suite of social support measures. Having been approved by labor authorities, the agreement is currently being rolled out.

As a reminder, the project, which is essential for maintaining the Group's competitiveness, is targeting a full-year cost reduction of approximately €7.0 million over the full-year period. Additionally, the various measures taken are projected to generate non-recurring expenses of between €10 million and €11 million before tax, approximately 70% of which were provisioned in 2024.

Outlook

In a market that is struggling to make a clear and rapid recovery, HERIGE remains mobilized to consolidate its fundamentals and create the conditions to benefit fully from the sector's future rebound.

NEXT PUBLICATION: H1 2025 results on 23 September 2025 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr/en

ABOUT HERIGE

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of near 1,700 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

CONTACTS

HERIGE INDUSTRIES

Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 20

E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Serena Boni - Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 - E-mail: sboni@actus.fr

[1] Figures for 2025 and 2024 are presented based on the new reporting segmentation: the "Industrial Joinery" business now includes the Canadian subsidiary and the carpentry business has been transferred to the "Other" division

[2] Figures for 2024 have been restated for discontinued operations (VM Matériaux, LNTP, Cominex and VM Guadeloupe)

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yJmfYslnYWnKl59xl5aYmpZrmmuXm2SUbmrIlWqZlp2dmmmTl2ZnbZmZZnJklmpm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93150-herige_cas1-_2025_vdef_uk.pdf