HERIGE: Q1 2025 TURNOVER

French GAAP - € million

Turnover unaudited figures[1] 2025 2024[2] Change 1st quarter 97.5 106.7 -8.6% TOTAL 97.5 106.7 -8.6% Industrial Joinery 58.4 64.6 -9.6% Concrete Industry 32.4 33.7 -3.9% Others 8.2 11.4 -28.3% Inter-segment eliminations -1.4 -3.0 -



Moderate business downturn to start the year

In a persistently challenging market, characterized by a modest increase in housing starts over the last twelve months[3] (+1.1%), HERIGE Industries recorded turnover of €97.5 million, down 8.6% year on year. The Group was impacted during the period by an unfavorable calendar effect. Adjusted for this factor, the decline in turnover was limited to 6,5%.

The Industrial Joinery business recorded a 9.6% decline in Q1 2025, under the combined impact of an unfavorable calendar effect (0.5 fewer days) and the late passing of the 2025 Finance Act, which impacted incentive measures such as MaPrimeRenov' and the Prêt à Taux Zéro (PTZ). However, the Canadian market, where the upturn in renovation activity is bearing out, was buoyant.

The Concrete industry limited its decline to 3.9% over the period. This relative resilience can be attributed to stable volumes in both segments (ready-mix and precast concrete), despite a negative calendar effect (1.5 fewer days) and strong competitive pressure.

Outlook and developments

In a changing market, HERIGE Industries is continuing to consolidate its fundamental commitments made at the end of 2024, with the aim of returning to sustainable, profitable growth.

The Group's strategic priorities focus on three main areas:

Overall improvement in operating performance;

Continued deployment of the market adaptation plan;

Sustainable solution innovations in line with a circular economy mindset.

Despite some signs of recovery on the market, the Group is remaining vigilant in the face of an uncertain geopolitical context, which is likely to generate disruptions across its various business lines.

ABOUT HERIGE

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of near 1,700 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

[1] Figures for 2025 and 2024 are presented based on the new reporting segmentation: the "Industrial Joinery" business now includes the Canadian subsidiary and the carpentry business has been transferred to the "Other Activities" division

[2] Figures for 2024 have been restated for discontinued operations (VM Matériaux, LNTP, Cominex and VM Guadeloupe)

[3] Source: SDES, Sit@del2, estimations as of March 31, 2025

