HERIGE: GOVERNANCE DEVELOPMENTS

Following the Supervisory Board meeting and the Group's Shareholders' Meeting held on May 23, 2025, several changes have been made to the governance structure.

In line with the principle of alternation between shareholder families, Jérôme Caillaud has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board, succeeding Daniel Robin, who has now taken on the role of Vice-Chairman.

Additionally, Caroline Weber informed the Supervisory Board of HERIGE of her decision not to renew her term of office. The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere gratitude for her commitment and valuable contributions over the past ten years.

All resolutions relating to other term renewals were adopted.

Furthermore, Hélène DELAUNAY has been appointed Chief Administrative and Financial Officer of the Group and will join the Executive Board alongside Benoit HENNAUT, Chairman of the Executive Board.

Aged 46 and a graduate of Audencia, Hélène DELAUNAY joined HERIGE in 2023 as Group Chief Financial Officer working alongside Stéphane JAN. She brings extensive experience in finance, having held key positions at Thermo Fisher Scientific and PwC Consulting, where she successfully led structural projects aimed at improving profitability while maintaining a strong focus on the customer experience.

She succeeds Stéphane JAN, who, after 10 years of dedicated service to the Group, has decided to pursue new professional challenges.

The Supervisory Board would like to extend its sincere appreciation for his professionalism and strategic vision, which have played a key role in the Group's development and transformation.

The Executive Board, now composed of Benoît HENNAUT and Hélène DELAUNAY will benefit from their complementary expertise, strong collaborative spirit, and in-depth knowledge of the Group's businesses and markets. This collective strength is a significant asset for driving the continued development and transformation of HERIGE Industries with ambition and consistency.

ABOUT HERIGE

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of near 1,700 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

Composition of the Supervisory Board

Jérôme CAILLAUD, Chairman Daniel ROBIN, Vice-Chairman

Sébastien CAILLAUD, Member - Audit and Risk Committee Member

Laurent CAILLAUD, Member - Concrete Strategy Committee Member

Nathalie CHOTARD, Member representing employees

Catherine FILOCHE, Independent Member - Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee - Member of the CSR Committee of the Supervisory Board

Marie-Laure ROBIN-RAVENEAU, Member, Chair of the Compensation and Appointments Committee - Member of the CSR Committee of the Supervisory Board

Olivier ROBIN, Member - Strategic Committee for Joinery Member

