Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the signing of a partnership agreement with Morbihannaise de Bâtiment, a leading construction company in southern Brittany.

Founded in 2003 and based in Lorient, Morbihannaise de Bâtiment specialises in structural work and masonry for a wide variety of projects, including collective housing, commercial buildings and private homes. In twenty years, it has established itself as a key player in the construction industry in southern Brittany. Recognised for the quality of its work and its close relationship with its clients, whether public (local authorities, social housing agencies) or private (developers, builders), the company is firmly committed to transitioning towards more responsible solutions.

The company has already used Hoffmann Green 0% clinker concrete in several projects, confirming its technical feasibility, application quality and environmental performance. Recent projects include the Origine residence with ACP Immo, the Stella Maris residence with Lebac Promotion, and the Arbenn residence with Morbihan Habitat. Building on this experience, Morbihannaise de Bâtiment wishes to intensify its collaboration with Hoffmann Green from 2026 onwards, with a view to establishing a long-term partnership, promoting more virtuous construction practices and actively contributing to the decarbonisation of the sector in its region.

Through this landmark agreement, Hoffmann Green is pursuing its development strategy, based on increasing volumes, expanding applications and strengthening partnerships with all players in the construction industry. This new agreement also consolidates its long-term presence in Brittany.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "We are delighted to formalise this strategic partnership with Morbihannaise de Bâtiment. This renowned company, firmly rooted in its local area, is a key partner in the large-scale roll-out of our 0% clinker solutions. Their commitment to using our 0% clinker cements on their construction sites illustrates the collective momentum building across the sector towards sustainable building."

Eric MORET, Managing Director of Morbihannaise de Bâtiment, concludes: "We have always been committed to combining professionalism, craftsmanship and compliance with standards, while building collective housing, individual houses and commercial buildings tailored to our customers' needs. By entering into this partnership with Hoffmann Green, we are confirming our ambition to build sustainably: their carbon-free solutions are perfectly in line with our beliefs about quality, safety and environmental responsibility. Together, we want to contribute to a new standard of construction in Brittany one that is cleaner, more respectful and more responsible."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT MORBIHANNAISE DE BTIMENT

Morbihannaise de Bâtiment is a general construction company based in Lorient, specialising for nearly 20 years in structural work and masonry for a variety of projects, including collective housing, commercial buildings and detached houses. A company on a human scale, MB emphasises quality of work, proximity to its clients, and solid expertise based on teams trained in current technical and regulatory standards.

MB operates mainly in southern Brittany, in the Morbihan and Finistère departments, working with both public clients (social housing agencies, local authorities) and private clients (developers, builders) on new build and renovation projects. Attentive to environmental issues and energy performance, the company incorporates practices aimed at sustainability, compliance with standards (particularly in terms of consumption and insulation), and quality control from design to post-construction monitoring.

For more information: https://mbatiment.fr/

