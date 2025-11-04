HERIGE: CONTINUED CONSOLIDATION OF THE BUSINESS, WITH TURNOVER OF EUR 283.2 MILLION FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

French GAAP - € million

Turnover unaudited figures[1] 2025 2024[2] Change 1st quarter 97.6 106.7 -8.6% 2nd quarter 101.3 107.3 -5.6% 3rd quarter 84.4 90.6 -6.9% TOTAL 283.2 304.7 -7.0% Industrial Joinery 162.5 177.2 -8.3% Concrete Industry 100.3 103.2 -2.8% Other 27.8 31.1 -10.4% Inter-segment eliminations -7.4 -6.7 -

Moderate downturn in business levels in the third quarter of 2025 in an uncertain environment

In a still complex economic and geopolitical context, HERIGE Industries recorded turnover of €84.4 million, down 6.9% compared to the same period in 2024 (down 5.9% on a comparable working-day basis). Following on from the first half, this trend reflects the business' resilience in a market that remains fragile.

In the third quarter, Industrial Joinery recorded an 8.0% decline (-7.2% excluding the unfavorable calendar effect). This trend continues to be impacted by a wait-and-see attitude related to changes to the MaPrimeRénov' program, as grants for individual comprehensive renovations were suspended over the period. Against this backdrop, the professional expert installers Networks and Construction businesses have shown greater resilience despite a highly competitive environment.

The Concrete Industry's decline was limited to 2.5% over the quarter (-1% excluding the unfavorable calendar effect), confirming the resilience of the ready-mix and precast concrete segments. Performance was driven by a more favorable product mix, with the ramp-up of special concretes, in particular decorative concretes, and growth in the low-carbon concrete range.

Consequently, over the first nine months of the year, HERIGE Industries posted turnover of €283.2 million, down 7.0% on the same period in 2024 (-5.3% excluding the calendar effect).

Outlook

In a market altered by political uncertainties and a lack of visibility, particularly for the renovation and new-build markets (apart from the recovery in individual housing), HERIGE remains fully mobilized to strengthen its fundamentals and prepare the conditions for a sustainable rebound when the sector returns to a growth trajectory.



ABOUT HERIGE

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of nearly 1,700 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

[1] Figures for 2025 and 2024 are presented based on the new reporting segmentation: the "Industrial Joinery" business now includes the Canadian subsidiary and the carpentry business has been transferred to the "Other" division

[2] Figures for 2024 have been restated for discontinued operations (VM Matériaux, LNTP, Cominex and VM Guadeloupe)

