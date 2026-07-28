HERIGE INDUSTRIES: 2026 SECOND QUARTER IMPACTED BY EXCEPTIONAL WEATHER CONDITIONS

|French GAAP - € million
Turnover unaudited figures
|2026
|2025
|Change
|1st quarter
|100.5
|97.6
|+3.0%
|2nd quarter
|100.3
|101.3
|-1.0%
|TOTAL
|200.8
|198.9
|+1.0%
|Industrial Joinery
|115.0
|116.2
|-1.1%
|Concrete Industry
|72.2
|68.7
|+5.1%
|Other
|17.3
|19.3
|-8.5%
|Inter-segment eliminations
|-3.7
|-5.4
|-
Moderate decline in business activity in the second quarter of 2026
During the second quarter of the 2026 financial year, HERIGE INDUSTRIES reported turnover of €100.3 million, a slight decline (-1%) compared with the same period in 2025. This trend reflects a market environment that remains challenging in the construction sector, compounded by exceptional heatwaves towards the end of the period. This led the Group to make ad hoc adjustments to its operations including revised working hours, production adjustments and the temporary rescheduling of deliveries to certain construction sites.
- The Industrial Joinery business reported a 3.2% decline in turnover over the period, although volumes remained broadly stable, while construction-site activity remained resilient.
- The Concrete Industry segment recorded growth of +2.8% in the second quarter of 2026. This increase mainly reflects the price rises implemented to offset higher raw material and energy costs. Volumes nevertheless continued to be affected by a persistently sluggish construction market and by occasional disruptions linked to the heatwave at the end of the period.
Consequently, for the first half of 2026, HERIGE Industries' turnover stood at €200.8 million, up 1.0% compared with the first half of 2025.
Outlook
The sector's recovery momentum remains closely linked to a recovery in the individual housing and to the implementation of structural, clear and long-term support measures.
Against this backdrop, uncertainties surrounding the 2027 Finance Bill continue to weigh on the sector's visibility. In addition, recent changes to energy-efficiency renovation support schemes are further affecting market confidence. These include the reduction in funding allocated to MaPrimeRénov' and the announcement that, with effect from 1 September 2026, almost all grants for energy-efficiency renovation work carried out by individual homeowners will be withdrawn.
In this environment, the level of activity recorded during the first half of the year has prompted the Group to adopt a cautious approach and intensify its operational performance improvement initiatives to preserve its competitiveness and position itself favourably for a gradual market recovery.
Finally, HERIGE is continuing its discussions regarding the proposed acquisition of the ready-mix concrete operations operated by BHR in Loire-Atlantique Atlantique (see press release of 15 June 2026).
NEXT PUBLICATION: H1 2026 results on 22 September 2026 (after the close of trading)
All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr/en
ABOUT HERIGE
HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of near 1,700 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.
HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth
PEA/PME eligible
Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150
ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA
CONTACTS
|HERIGE INDUSTRIES
Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board
Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR
Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 20
E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr
|ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr
Serena Boni - Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 - E-mail: sboni@actus.fr
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