HERIGE INDUSTRIES: 2026 SECOND QUARTER IMPACTED BY EXCEPTIONAL WEATHER CONDITIONS

French GAAP - € million

Turnover unaudited figures 2026 2025 Change 1st quarter 100.5 97.6 +3.0% 2nd quarter 100.3 101.3 -1.0% TOTAL 200.8 198.9 +1.0% Industrial Joinery 115.0 116.2 -1.1% Concrete Industry 72.2 68.7 +5.1% Other 17.3 19.3 -8.5% Inter-segment eliminations -3.7 -5.4 -

Moderate decline in business activity in the second quarter of 2026

During the second quarter of the 2026 financial year, HERIGE INDUSTRIES reported turnover of €100.3 million, a slight decline (-1%) compared with the same period in 2025. This trend reflects a market environment that remains challenging in the construction sector, compounded by exceptional heatwaves towards the end of the period. This led the Group to make ad hoc adjustments to its operations including revised working hours, production adjustments and the temporary rescheduling of deliveries to certain construction sites.

The Industrial Joinery business reported a 3.2% decline in turnover over the period, although volumes remained broadly stable, while construction-site activity remained resilient.

business reported a 3.2% decline in turnover over the period, although volumes remained broadly stable, while construction-site activity remained resilient. The Concrete Industry segment recorded growth of +2.8% in the second quarter of 2026. This increase mainly reflects the price rises implemented to offset higher raw material and energy costs. Volumes nevertheless continued to be affected by a persistently sluggish construction market and by occasional disruptions linked to the heatwave at the end of the period.

Consequently, for the first half of 2026, HERIGE Industries' turnover stood at €200.8 million, up 1.0% compared with the first half of 2025.

Outlook

The sector's recovery momentum remains closely linked to a recovery in the individual housing and to the implementation of structural, clear and long-term support measures.

Against this backdrop, uncertainties surrounding the 2027 Finance Bill continue to weigh on the sector's visibility. In addition, recent changes to energy-efficiency renovation support schemes are further affecting market confidence. These include the reduction in funding allocated to MaPrimeRénov' and the announcement that, with effect from 1 September 2026, almost all grants for energy-efficiency renovation work carried out by individual homeowners will be withdrawn.

In this environment, the level of activity recorded during the first half of the year has prompted the Group to adopt a cautious approach and intensify its operational performance improvement initiatives to preserve its competitiveness and position itself favourably for a gradual market recovery.

Finally, HERIGE is continuing its discussions regarding the proposed acquisition of the ready-mix concrete operations operated by BHR in Loire-Atlantique Atlantique (see press release of 15 June 2026).

NEXT PUBLICATION: H1 2026 results on 22 September 2026 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr/en

ABOUT HERIGE

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of near 1,700 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

CONTACTS

HERIGE INDUSTRIES

Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 20

E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Serena Boni - Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 - E-mail: sboni@actus.fr

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