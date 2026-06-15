Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company") a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the completion of the Hydrogeological Assessment (the "Assessment" or the "Study") for its wholly-owned Lac Knife Graphite Project ("Lac Knife" or the "Project"), concluding a multi-year environmental program and completing the major technical work required to support the Company's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") submission.

Completed by Yves Leblanc, P.Geo., of Richelieu Hydrogeologie Inc. ("Richelieu") under the supervision and management of IOS Geosciences Inc. ("IOS"), the assessment evaluated existing groundwater conditions, regional hydraulic systems, natural geochemical characteristics, and the long-term environmental performance of the redesigned dry-stack tailings storage facility ("TSF") introduced as part of the 2021 Feasibility Study ("2021 Feasibility") update.

Based on the monitoring of more than thirty (30) wells, the Assessment confirmed that naturally occurring groundwater conditions at Lac Knife are well understood. Groundwater in the immediate vicinity of the deposit exhibits slightly acidic and sulphate-rich characteristics associated with the natural oxidation of sulphide-bearing graphite mineralization but becomes progressively buffered as it migrates away from the deposit. The Study also established natural background concentrations for certain elements associated with the mineralization, creating a scientifically supported baseline for future groundwater monitoring and environmental modelling.

The Study provides important technical validation of the Company's environmental management strategy and further de-risks the Project by confirming that natural hydrogeological conditions are well understood and that the engineered containment systems incorporated into the TSF design are expected to perform as intended over the long term.

Importantly, the Assessment confirmed that regional groundwater flow is naturally diverted away from the deposit by the hydraulic gradient associated with the Pekan River valley. While portions of the deposit surface naturally drain toward Knife Lake, subsurface groundwater follows a separate flow regime toward the southwest, reducing the potential for interaction between groundwater and surrounding aquatic environments.

The Study also evaluated the long-term performance of the redesigned dry-stack TSF. As contemplated in the 2021 Feasibility update prepared by NewFields Canada ("NewFields"), the facility incorporates a combination of dry-stacked tailings and approximately 10% dolomitic lime to buffer acid generation from sulphide oxidation. The design further incorporates an engineered impermeable liner system, non-acid generating waste rock containment dykes, underlying drainage infrastructure, and water collection and treatment systems intended to recycle water back into the processing circuit.

Using contaminant concentrations derived from 2021-2022 column leaching test work, the Assessment modelled a range of groundwater infiltration scenarios to evaluate the long-term behaviour of dissolved constituents. Under the engineered design assumptions, hydrogeological modelling indicates that dissolved constituents would be sufficiently diluted before reaching potential groundwater resurgence zones and are not forecast to exceed applicable environmental criteria established by Quebec's Ministry of the Environment ("MELCCFP") over the long term.

The Study also incorporated sensitivity analyses using infiltration scenarios from the tailings facility significantly beyond normal design expectations, including conditions that would require substantial degradation of the engineered liner and drainage systems. These analyses demonstrated the resilience of the TSF design while reinforcing the importance of the multiple engineered containment measures incorporated into the Project.

In addition, climate change precipitation scenarios were evaluated and did not indicate material adverse impacts on the long-term environmental performance of the facility. The Assessment concludes with recommendations for future monitoring and mitigation measures that will be integrated into the Project's environmental management framework.

Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite, commented, "Completing the remaining environmental studies and required reports is a major milestone for Lac Knife and reflects years of disciplined technical work and significant capital investment. In advanced mining jurisdictions, environmental assessment is a rigorous, multi-year process that cannot be rushed, and mining companies should realistically expect it to take five years or more to meet today's standards. Having now completed these outstanding studies, Focus has advanced through a critical stage that provides Lac Knife with a meaningful first-mover advantage.

With Lac Knife's exceptional 15.6% Cg grade, Focus is positioned to produce and sell graphite concentrate profitably while helping reduce reliance on foreign-controlled or potentially adversarial sources in North American and G7 supply chains. In graphite, grade is the critical equalizer: without exceptional grade, it is nearly impossible for North American graphite projects to compete globally, and Lac Knife's grade is what sets the Project apart."

Jason Latkowcer, Vice President, Corporate Development, added, "Supply chains begin with projects that can actually be built. The market often celebrates discoveries, but sophisticated investors understand that grade, infrastructure, permitting, and technical de-risking are where durable value is created. Environmental permitting represents one of the most important value creation catalysts in project development. Our focus now shifts to advancing through the regulatory process while continuing to evaluate pilot-scale production opportunities on location that could further accelerate the development of this strategic asset."

With the completion of the Study, Focus has completed the major technical environmental work supporting its ESIA process, subject to government review. The Company will now advance the compilation and submission of its updated ESIA package to Quebec's Ministere de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP), the provincial authority responsible for environmental review of mining projects. This submission is expected to initiate the next stage of the regulatory process, including public consultation activities administered through the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement ("BAPE"), and represents an important step toward permitting and the continued advancement of the Lac Knife Project.

Lac Knife is recognized as one of North America's highest-grade graphite deposits and is strategically positioned to support growing demand for critical minerals across energy storage, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor, industrial, and emerging defence applications.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Rejean Girard, P.Geo. (QC), President of IOS Geosciences Inc., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI-43-101.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things: the advancement of the Lac Knife Graphite Project toward permitting readiness and future development; the completion of the major technical environmental work program supporting the environmental and social impact assessment ("ESIA") process; the compilation, timing and submission of the ESIA package; the review of the ESIA by Québec's Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs ("MELCCFP") and any associated public consultation process conducted by the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement ("BAPE"); the anticipated benefits of the completed Hydrogeological Assessment and other environmental and technical studies; the long-term environmental performance of the proposed dry-stack tailings storage facility and related water management systems; the implementation of future monitoring and mitigation measures; the Company's ability to obtain required permits, approvals and authorizations; the timing and completion of future project milestones; the evaluation and potential advancement of pilot-scale production opportunities; the future development, construction and operation of the Lac Knife Project; the role of the Project in supporting North American and allied critical mineral supply chains; and the Company's long-term development strategy.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Focus Graphite Inc.