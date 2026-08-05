Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence, and industrial applications, announces that, effective July 30, 2026, it granted an aggregate of 7,900,000 incentive stock options to certain directors and a consultant of the Company pursuant to its equity incentive plan (the "Incentive Plan").

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.34 per common share for a period of five years and will expire on July 30, 2031. The stock options vested immediately upon grant.

The Company also announces that, effective August 4, 2026, it granted an aggregate of 649,444 restricted share units ("RSUs") to a director pursuant to the Incentive Plan. Each RSU represents the right to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting. The RSUs will vest on August 4, 2027.

"Execution creates value," said Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite. "Following shareholder approval of our Incentive Plan at the Company's most recent annual general meeting, these grants reinforce a simple principle: management succeeds when our investors succeed. Our focus remains on disciplined execution and long-term value creation."

The grants are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures an eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things: the receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the grants of stock options and restricted share units, the future vesting of the restricted share units in accordance with the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan, and the Company's expectations regarding the alignment of its directors, officers, consultants and other key contributors with the long-term interests of shareholders through its equity incentive program.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308081

Source: Focus Graphite Inc.