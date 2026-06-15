Highlights

Stardust acquires a 1.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on each of its Kirkland West and Omega projects for $1.0 million.

Acquisition internalizes a meaningful encumbrance on future production and directly enhances the future economics of both projects for Stardust shareholders.

Kirkland West is immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Macassa Mine, Canada's highest-grade gold mine.

Omega lies directly south of Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit and immediately west of Cadillac Mines' (formerly Gold Candle) Kerr-Addison Mine.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Stardust Metal Corp. (CSE: ZIGY) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option to acquire a 1.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on each of its Kirkland West and Omega projects from Harbour Royalty Corp. for total consideration of $1,000,000.

The royalty acquisition applies to two of the Company's core assets in the prolific Kirkland Lake Gold Camp of northeastern Ontario. Kirkland West comprises approximately 4,300 hectares immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Macassa Mine, Canada's highest-grade gold mine. Omega, a past-producing mine hosting a historical gold resource on the Larder Lake-Cadillac Break, lies directly south of Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit and immediately west of the Kerr-Addison Mine, owned by Cadillac Mines (formerly Gold Candle), Figure 1. Both projects sit in the heart of a camp that has produced more than 40 million ounces of gold and remains dominated by major producers actively seeking new sources of ore.

The option was exercised on June 12, 2026 pursuant to the terms of a royalty agreement originally entered into in 2019 and subsequently amended in 2024. The Company has delivered the required notice and consideration, and the transaction has been completed in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

Omega and Kirkland West - Strategic Land Position on the Cadillac Break - Figure 1

Janet Meiklejohn, VP Corporate Development of Stardust, commented:

"Acquiring a 1.5% royalty on both Kirkland West and Omega for $1.0 million is one of the most accretive investments we can make on behalf of shareholders. With Kirkland West sitting on the doorstep of Canada's highest-grade gold mine and Omega flanked by Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit and the Kerr-Addison Mine, we believe the future economic potential of these assets is significant, and we want our shareholders to own as much of it as possible."

About Stardust Metal

Stardust is a gold exploration company with assets on the world class Cadillac Break and adjacent to Agnico Eagle, Barrick and Cadillac Mines. Its main assets include the McGarry and Omega projects, in addition to its Kirkland West and Goldie projects. McGarry also contains a large historic tailings complex in the Kirkland Lake region.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Mynyr Hoxha, P.Geo, VP Exploration at Stardust Metal Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Stardust assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Stardust. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Stardust with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Stardust's profile on SEDAR+.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301432

Source: Stardust Metal Corp.