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WKN: A40H89 | ISIN: SE0022447348 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NP1
Stuttgart
15.06.26 | 12:17
1,935 Euro
+5,16 % +0,095
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLERIE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLERIE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9352,03012:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 10:45 Uhr
35 Leser
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Flerie AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting of Flerie AB (publ) on 15 June 2026 at 10:00 CEST

The extraordinary general meeting of Flerie AB (publ), reg. no. 559067-6820 ("Flerie" or the "Company") has been held on 15 June 2026 at 10:00 CEST at which the following main resolutions were made.

Resolution on reduction of the share capital through cancellation of ordinary shares

The extraordinary general meeting resolved unanimously, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to reduce the Company's share capital by SEK 16,825,156 through the cancellation of 8,412,578 ordinary shares held by the Company. The purpose of the reduction is allocation to unrestricted equity. The reduction will be effected through the cancellation of 8,412,578 ordinary shares returned to the Company by the principal shareholder Thomas Eldered. The background to the return is that Thomas Eldered undertook to return, without compensation, the new ordinary shares that his wholly owned companies T&M Förvaltning AB and T&M Participation AB were allotted through the bonus issue resolved by the annual general meeting on 26 March 2026.

Resolution on bonus issue

The extraordinary general meeting resolved unanimously, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to carry out a bonus issue whereby the Company's share capital is increased by SEK 17,339,540.40 through a transfer from the Company's unrestricted equity. The bonus issue is carried out in order to neutralise the reduction of the share capital as set out above. No new shares are issued in connection with the bonus issue.

Following the bonus issue and the reduction of the share capital pursuant to the above, the Company's share capital will amount to SEK 190,734,944.40, divided into 86,697,702 ordinary shares, each share with a quotient value of SEK 2.20.

For further information, please contact:
Ted Fjällman, CEO of Flerie
E-mail: ir@flerie.com
Telephone: +46 (0)76 600 89 26

About Flerie
Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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