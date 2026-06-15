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Montag, 15.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sechs Projekte + starke Katalysatoren. Nur 17 Mio. CAD Marktkapitalisierung
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WKN: 860364 | ISIN: JP3404600003 | Ticker-Symbol: SUMA
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 10:20
35,520 Euro
+3,05 % +1,050
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMITOMO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,15035,58015:48
35,02035,55015:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUMITOMO
SUMITOMO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION35,520+3,05 %
UCORE RARE METALS INC3,218-0,92 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.