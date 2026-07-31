

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Corporation (SSUMY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY190.08 billion, or JPY39.92 per share. This compares with JPY170.87 billion, or JPY35.27 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to JPY1.949 trillion from JPY1.788 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY190.08 Bln. vs. JPY170.87 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY39.92 vs. JPY35.27 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.949 Tn vs. JPY1.788 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 132.54



Guidance is Basic EPS



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