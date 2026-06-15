Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI) continues to attract attention within the biotechnology sector as the Company advances its neuro-oncology pipeline and strengthens its balance sheet ahead of anticipated clinical development milestones.

NeOnc's new Securities Purchase Agreement with accredited investors provides for up to $5 million through the issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. The financing arrives as NeOnc continues developing novel therapies designed to address glioblastoma and other aggressive central nervous system (CNS) cancers, areas where treatment options remain limited and unmet medical needs remain substantial.

The financing news helped drive one of the most active trading sessions in NeOnc's public market history, as NeOnc experienced its second-highest trading volume day since becoming publicly listed.

Unlike many traditional small-cap biotechnology financings, the newly announced structure contains several provisions designed to provide the Company with additional flexibility while limiting certain dilution risks. Among the notable features is NeOnc's ability to redeem the preferred securities before conversion, allowing management to potentially retire the financing without issuing additional common shares if alternative capital sources become available.

The financing also includes beneficial ownership limitations restricting individual investors from exceeding 4.99% ownership, with an optional increase to 9.99%, helping prevent excessive ownership concentration. In addition, the conversion mechanism contains a $1.00 floor price, providing a minimum conversion threshold that differs from many historical floating-rate convertible financings that lacked downside protection.

For development-stage biotechnology companies, access to capital remains one of the most important components of advancing clinical programs. The proceeds are expected to support ongoing corporate initiatives and provide additional financial flexibility as NeOnc continues progressing its therapeutic pipeline.

Investor attention has increasingly focused on the Company's lead development programs, NEO100 and NEO212, which are designed to address some of the longstanding challenges associated with treating malignant brain tumors. One of the most significant barriers in neuro-oncology has historically been the blood-brain barrier, a protective mechanism that often prevents therapeutic agents from reaching cancerous tissue at concentrations sufficient to achieve meaningful clinical benefit.

As a result, companies pursuing novel approaches to drug delivery and brain cancer treatment have become an area of growing interest among researchers, clinicians, and investors. NeOnc's development strategy is centered on overcoming these limitations while targeting aggressive cancers such as glioblastoma, one of the most difficult malignancies to treat successfully.

The timing of the financing is notable as the Company approaches anticipated Phase 2 clinical updates. Within biotechnology, Phase 2 studies are frequently viewed as critical value-inflection events because they provide an early indication of whether promising scientific concepts may translate into meaningful patient outcomes. Positive efficacy or safety data can often serve as catalysts for increased institutional interest, strategic partnerships, expanded analyst coverage, and future financing opportunities.

Beyond individual clinical milestones, many experts view neuro-oncology as one of the largest remaining unmet opportunities within cancer treatment. Advances in precision medicine, targeted therapeutics, artificial intelligence-assisted drug development, and novel delivery technologies have increased optimism that meaningful breakthroughs may become achievable in diseases that have historically seen limited progress.

Wall Street awareness of NeOnc has expanded in recent months following upbeat research firm coverage initiations and continued institutional participation.

Management participation has also attracted attention. Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Amir Heshmatpour has reportedly purchased more than $500,000 of Company stock in recent weeks, with cumulative insider purchases approaching $1 million over the past year. While insider purchases do not guarantee future performance, investors often monitor such activity as an indication of management's confidence in long-term corporate prospects.

Institutional ownership has also expanded through several major financial institutions, including Bank of America, State Street, and Barclays. As this emerging biotechnology company approaches potentially significant clinical milestones.

About Wall Street PR

Wall Street PR (WSTPR) is your premier destination for intelligent investor relations and financial communications. We deliver meticulously curated market intelligence, breaking news alerts, exclusive expert insights, and in-depth analysis to help investors and traders stay ahead in today's fast-moving markets. Whether you're a seasoned professional or an emerging investor, our platform provides hard-to-find information on earnings reports, regulatory shifts, market trends, and emerging opportunities, empowering you to make confident, well-informed decisions.

For companies, we specialize in high-impact Investor and Public Relations. We transform significant corporate milestones into compelling stories that resonate with investors, analysts, and the media. Our experienced team crafts strategic press releases and communications that cut through the noise, ensuring your achievements reach major outlets such as Forbes, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, The Wall Street Journal, and beyond. With superior reach across more than 7,500 media outlets and strong relationships with influential financial newsletter writers, we maximize visibility and deliver your message clearly, whether celebrating success or navigating challenges.

Through targeted distribution, email newsletters, and strategic storytelling, Wall Street PR helps public companies build credibility, engage shareholders, and enhance market presence with precision and professionalism.

For further information, please go to https://wallstreet-pr.com/.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. WSTPR is a third-party media provider that has been compensated for providing ongoing NTHI market outreach and other services. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. For further info https://wallstreet-pr.com/disclosure-nhti/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301455

Source: WallStreet-PR