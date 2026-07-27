NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.: NeOnc Technologies Appoints Strategy and Finance Executive Nasim Shomali to its Board of Directors

CALABASAS, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTHI) ("NeOnc" or the "Company"), a multi-Phase 2 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced the appointment of Nasim Shomali to its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2026.

"We are delighted to welcome Nasim to our Board at an important time for NeOnc," said Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeOnc. "Nasim brings a valuable combination of scientific, strategic and financial expertise. She has advised some of the world's largest and most complex organizations on strategy, financial planning and long-term value creation, while her scientific background enables her to engage meaningfully with our clinical programs. As we approach important clinical and regulatory milestones and expand our development efforts internationally, Nasim's judgment and disciplined approach to capital allocation will strengthen our Board and support our mission to build lasting value for patients and shareholders."

Ms. Shomali commented, "My career has been built at the intersection of the laboratory and the capital markets, and that is the perspective I hope to bring to the NeOnc Board. The Company is pursuing genuinely novel approaches to reach cancers of the brain and central nervous system that remain among the hardest to treat, and it is doing so with a rigor that shows in both the science and the way the business is being built." She continued, "I am honored to join a Board and management team of this caliber, and I look forward to supporting the team as NeOnc advances its clinical programs and brings these therapies closer to the patients who need them."

Ms. Shomali brings more than a decade of experience advising large, complex organizations on corporate strategy, operating models, financial planning, and organizational transformation, grounded in formal training in biomedical engineering and finance. Most recently, she served as a Strategy Executive at Accenture, where she advised Fortune-100 and multinational enterprises across the life sciences, technology, and energy sectors. Her work spanned corporate strategy development, financial and pro-forma modeling, market sizing, operating-model design, and C-suite and Board-level advisory, including engagements in the medical technology sector focused on product lifecycle economics and next-generation product design.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Shomali gained private equity experience at Maybrook Capital Partners, where she led commercial and financial diligence and developed investment-grade analyses, and she began her career in an engineering role at InBios International, Inc., a life sciences company, where she worked on manufacturing throughput and product profitability initiatives.

Ms. Shomali holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and completed an executive program in sustainable leadership development at the Yale School of Management. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from the University of Washington.

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company's NEO drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc's NEO100 and NEO212 therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit https://neonc.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "intend," "expect," "plan," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "evaluating," or similar words. Statements that contain these words should be read carefully, as they discuss our future expectations, projections of future results of operations or financial condition, or other forward-looking information.

Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our quarterly and annual reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, along with other cautionary language in those reports and risk factors and other cautionary language in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which outline important risks and uncertainties. These may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements herein, including but not limited to the fact that results of preclinical studies and early clinical trials may not be predictive of results of future clinical trials, announced or published data from our clinical trials may change as more patient data become available and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data, and our product candidates are in preclinical and clinical stages of development, are not approved for commercial sale and might never receive regulatory approval or become commercially viable.

We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

"NEO100" and "NEO212" are registered trademarks of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Company Contact:

info@neonc.com

Investor Contact:

Jon Nugent

Jon Nugent Communications

jon@jonnugent.com

205-566-3026

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