Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG) ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, today announced that it has entered into a framework cooperation agreement with INNOVA S.r.l. ("INNOVA"), an Italian technology-transfer, industrial-outreach and grant-development firm, to jointly pursue industrial decarbonization opportunities across Italy. The agreement establishes a phased and structured framework for identifying, qualifying, and developing potential industrial energy projects that integrate Brenmiller's TES technology with renewable power generation, battery energy storage, flexible energy management, and potential public funding support.

Under the agreement, Brenmiller and INNOVA will work together to identify, qualify, and advance potential projects that combine Brenmiller's TES technology with renewable electricity, battery energy storage systems, grid-flexible operation, energy services, and public grant support. The parties will initially focus on evaluating opportunities to electrify industrial heat processes in sectors such as cement, food processing, dairy, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, paper, cardboard, and packaging. The qualification and project development phases are non-binding under the framework cooperation agreement and progressing to those phases following the initial identification phase is subject to mutual agreement between the Company and INNOVA and the execution of definitive terms.

The initial opportunity pool under the cooperation agreement includes eight industrial customer groups, representing approximately ten site-level opportunities prior to detailed qualification. The parties intend to prioritize opportunities with significant industrial heat demand, elevated energy costs, decarbonization objectives, grant eligibility and potential for integrated energy solutions, including renewable power, thermal energy storage and energy-as-a-service structures.

The agreement with INNOVA supports Brenmiller's broader strategy of positioning TES as a core component of integrated industrial energy platforms, rather than as a standalone equipment sale. In Italy, the Company believes project economics may be enhanced by combining renewable power, thermal and battery energy storage, flexible energy management, customer-side optimization and available public funding programs to help industrial customers reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency.

"We believe that Italy represents an attractive market for industrial decarbonization and energy transition initiatives, supported by a strong manufacturing base, ambitious sustainability objectives and public funding programs designed to accelerate adoption," said Nir Brenmiller, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy. "Through our cooperation with INNOVA, we are expanding our ability to identify and potentially develop opportunities where Brenmiller's thermal energy storage technology can help industrial customers reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency and enhance energy resilience. We believe this collaboration provides a strong foundation for building a pipeline of potential high-value projects over time in one of Europe's most important industrial markets."

About INNOVA

INNOVA S.r.l. is an Italian technology transfer and valorisation company supporting industrial innovation, project development, public funding, grant applications, and consortium formation. INNOVA works with companies, research institutions, and public-sector stakeholders to support technology commercialization and innovation-driven projects.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG) is a leading clean energy company powered by proprietary thermal energy storage technology. Through its patented bGen platform and expanded BNRG360 strategy, Brenmiller is evolving from thermal energy storage into integrated clean heat-and-power solutions designed to help industrial and utility customers reduce emissions, improve energy economics, enhance resilience, and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuel-based energy systems. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: identification, qualification and advancement of potential industrial decarbonization opportunities in Italy; anticipated benefits of the cooperation agreement with INNOVA; potential development of future projects arising from opportunities evaluated under the cooperation agreement; availability of public funding and grant opportunities. The qualification and project development phases of the framework cooperation agreement between the Company and INNOVA are non-binding, the parties may not ultimately reach agreement on definitive agreements and projects identified in the initial phase under the agreement may not occur. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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Source: Brenmiller Energy