

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto markets extended gains as the interim peace deal between the U.S. and Iran eased global risk aversion, triggered short squeeze and boosted overall market sentiment. However, monetary policy decisions inter alia due from Bank of Japan, Federal Reserve as well as Bank of England limited large gains. Bitcoin traded between $66,298 and $63,634 in the past 24 hours. Overall crypto market capitalization increased a little less than 3 percent during the same period.



The improvement in market sentiment reflected in CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index, a measure of the sentiment prevailing in the cryptocurrency market. The index has improved to 24 ('fear') from 23 ('fear') a day earlier and 15 ('extreme fear') a week earlier.



Statistics from Coinglass shows a high proportion of short positions liquidated during the past 24 hours. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - recorded $460 million during the past 24 hours. While long positions stood at $97 million, short positions aggregate to $363 million.



Aggregate crypto market capitalization has gained 2.8 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.26 trillion. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, around 80 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas only 1 cryptocurrency is trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 2.6 percent higher at $66,182.84. The current price is around 48 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has rallied 5.4 percent in the past week but is still saddled with losses of close to 25 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $86 million on Friday versus net outflows of $23 million on Thursday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) topped with net outflows of $27 million. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $58 million.



Bitcoin continues to be ranked 15th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum (ETH) rallied 5.4 percent overnight as it traded at $1,763.49. The leading alternate coin is trading 64 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,766.11 and $1,654.21.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $5 million on Friday from $16 million on Thursday.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 1.3 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $619.90. BNB is trading 55 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency gained 7.5 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.22, around 68 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 6.5 percent overnight to $72.53. SOL's current price is around 75 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. SOL Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded nil inflows on Friday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall added 0.75 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3205. The trading price is 27 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) jumped 10.6 percent overnight, to trade at $67.66, around 10 percent below the all-time high of $64.59 recorded on May 26, 2026. HYPE Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded nil inflows on Friday.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall added 3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0896. DOGE is trading 88 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



12th ranked Zcash (ZEC) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 26 percent.



52nd ranked Audiera (BEAT) is the only cryptocurrency among the top 100 cryptocurrencies to trade with overnight losses of more than a percent. BEAT has slipped 24.3 percent in the past 24 hours.



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