Mitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.:

Update on June 2026 Coupon Payment for Iute 2025/2030 Bonds

Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, through its wholly owned subsidiary IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l., is addressing delays in the settlement process related to the June 2026 coupon payment on its 12% Senior Secured EUR 2025/2030 Bonds (ISIN: XS3047514XXX). All obligations in connection with the June 2026 coupon payment have been fully met, and the required funds were transferred in accordance with the established payment process. However, the coupon payment has not yet been credited to all bondholders. Iute is working with the relevant parties to support the completion of the payment process.

The funds required for the coupon payment, amounting to approximately EUR 18 million, were transferred in accordance with the established payment process. The payment was subsequently ...

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