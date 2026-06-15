Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ALZCUR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0028850XXX Order book ID: 519511 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ALZCUR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0028850XXX Order book ID: 519512 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from June 16, 2026, the subscription rights in AlzeCure Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 25, 2026.With effect from June 16, 2026, the paid subscription shares in AlzeCure Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 17, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB