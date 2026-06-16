Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company, announced today that each of the following nominees proposed to be elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Monday, June 15, 2026 (the "Meeting"), has been elected. In addition, the other resolution put to vote at the Meeting was passed.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below.

Nominee Votes For (1) No. % Michael Handler 8,788,172 69.42% Vanessa Slowey 9,188,172 72.58% Robert Sean Foley 9,188,172 72.58% Kenneth Bernard 9,188,172 72.58% Ransom Langford 9,188,172 72.58% Andrew Brandt 12,659,534 100.00%

(1) Withheld votes represent the balance of votes cast in respect of each nominee.

About TelyRx Holdings Inc.

TelyRx is a technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company operating a digital pharmacy platform connecting patients with independent, state-licensed providers to access over 450 everyday medications across 48 U.S. states and territories. The company fulfills prescriptions through its licensed retail pharmacies and offers fast, convenient delivery of medications directly to patients' doors.

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Source: TelyRx